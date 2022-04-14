Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 review: The walls close in for Nacho Varga 

Things are well and truly in motion in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2, and the tension is palpable. Especially in the case of Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), who is confined to a motel in Salamanca territory, with nearly everyone on his trail.

As he feels the walls closing in, Varga decides to take things into his own hands. Without going into spoilers, this is the central theme of the episode- A man who knows he's being hunted and who doesn't want to be a sitting duck. Mando shines in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 as he conveys the fear and the frustration that Varga is feeling with a masterful acting performance.

In our review of the previous episode, we touched upon the growing rift between Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). The tension reaches a boiling point in this episode. Yes, we know the fate of both men from Breaking Bad, but the story of how we get there is just as fascinating.

Meanwhile, things are just fine and dandy with Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) now that he has a partner aligned with his interests in Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Two cons are better than one, as they say. In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 both husband and wife pull their most complex and entertaining scheme yet.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2: The final verdict

Kirsten @KirstenAcuna #PaleyFest There is some much love for Nacho and Michael Mando in this room. Mando said this has been a "dream role" for him. #BetterCallSaul There is some much love for Nacho and Michael Mando in this room. Mando said this has been a "dream role" for him. #BetterCallSaul #PaleyFest

There isn't a dull moment in this episode, just like its predecessor. Even without a traditional cliffhanger, the way things conclude just makes fans yearn for more. Familiar faces return, and once again, while this is a slow-burner, there are enough action sequences for the adrenaline junkie. Better Call Saul is well worth the wait and more.

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on April 18 at 9.00 pm ET.

