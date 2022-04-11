Better Call Saul Season 6: What's the fate of Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill and nine others in AMC series finale?

Better Call Saul is approaching its final season, and viewers are waiting with anticipation to see what the fate of each of the characters from the series will be like. The creators have promised a satisfying ending to the series, but it remains to be seen what comes of the transformation of Jimmy McGill into the more 'criminal' Saul Goodman.

The previous five seasons have chronicled the story of how the lawyer transformed from McGill to Saul, and according to the actor Odenkirk, the fate of the character may not be a very cheerful one. Catch the final season of the series Better Call Saul this April 18, 2022.

What does the trailer of Better Call Saul season 6 suggest about Saul's fate?

The trailer for season 6 and Bob Odenkirk's words are not too hopeful regarding whether Saul Goodman will have a happy ending. Odenkirk hinted that Jimmy let his resentments drive too many of the character's actions, and now all good things must end.

It seems very unlikely that Jimmy will have a shot at a little redemption at the end of the series like Walt had by saving Jesse during the finale of Breaking Bad. Jimmy is now hiding under a new identity as a mall Cinnabon manager in Omaha, Nebraska, and he is still afraid for his life at every turn.

What lies in store for other characters?

The recent trailer of season 6 suggests a major showdown between Howard Hamlin and Jimmy. Kim, Jimmy's partner, has also joined the game by quitting her job.

However, there appears to be some strain between the lovebirds due to the cartel and Jimmy's involvement. Lalo will also be out for revenge after his rival Gus Fring attempted a hit on him. Season 6 will also reportedly bring back Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

There is a grand assumption that most of the characters we see on Better Call Saul have some ill fates in store for them in the season ending. This includes Saul's girlfriend/attorney Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), drug dealer Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), attorney Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and drug lord Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). However, it would not be correct to jump to conclusions right now.

Better Call Saul will end on a dramatic note. Catch the first part of the upcoming series finale on AMC or AMC+ this April 18, 2022, and then again the rest on July 11, 2022, after a short hiatus.

