Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 review - Saul Goodman & Kim Wexler hatch another plan

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 is a strong argument for what many fans have stated over the years - the spinoff may have surpassed the original in terms of quality. The show is almost schizophrenic, jumping from one genre of television to another in a matter of seconds. In a good way, of course. Penned by Peter Gould, this is yet another slow-burn episode with an epic conclusion.

In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 Lalo (Tony Dalton) is more enraged than ever following the assassination attempt from the previous season, while Nacho (Michael Mando) is on the run. From this action-packed insanity, we move to the stoic and expressionless Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), whose poker face is impossible to decode.

That said, a rift is forming between Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and despite the poker faces of both men, it's plain as a day to see.

At the heart of it all are Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). At one point, it seemed like both husband and wife belonged to two different worlds. Now in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 they work brilliantly in-sync, more aligned with Jimmy McGill's philosophy than Howard Hamlin's. The con they pulled on Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) is a delight to watch.

It's been two long years, but it's well worth the wait.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 - The verdict

The writing is absolutely brilliant, the performances are out-of-the-world and the pacing is unlike anything else on television right now. Better Call Saul is no longer the little brother of the Breaking Bad Universe, but an institution in its own right. Stay tuned for our review of the next episode, coming soon to SK Pop!

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on April 18th at 9 PM ET.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan