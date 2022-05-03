Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 review - Rhea Seehorn's directorial debut takes the show in a new direction 

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 is a major departure from its predecessor. Directed by Rhea Seehorn, who has immortalized the role of Kim Wexler over the years, it is the calm after the storm, probably before another major storm hits!

From cartels in the desert, we move on to the drama of the legal world. In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4, the action does not abate. But it's a different kind of action, the conning kind. Both Seehorn and Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) are determined to destroy Howard Hamlin's (Patrick Fabian's) reputation, and they pull quite the stunt in the presence of Clifford Main (Ed Begley Jr.).

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 - Saul Goodman's infamous reputation grows

One has to wonder if Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 is an attempt to humanize Hamlin, who is shown to be undergoing therapy sessions with problems on the home front. It may be a reminder that the protagonists on this show are no saints, much like Breaking Bad, that maybe we've been rooting for the bad guys all along.

Wexler is also determined that someone is on her trail. It's wild to think that we finally see her and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) have their first real meeting so many seasons into the show. If you haven't seen it yet, it is probably exactly what you expect it to be and lives up to the hype.

But the real headline is that Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is alive. This episode was an attempt to remind the world that the worst (and best) is yet to come.

Another talking point from the show is how the reputable legal world has all but forsaken Saul Goodman for representing Lalo Salamanca. Meanwhile, the dark underbelly of the criminal world has found its savior.

They line up outside the spa where Goodman has set up shop, and ultimately, he is ousted from the premises. This brings us to a familiar location, an office fans have seen time and again on Breaking Bad. Long-time fans of the universe may feel a tinge of nostalgia upon watching this episode.

While it's unlikely that any episode of this season will be as good as the last one, this was a solid A+ episode, the first in a post-Nacho Varga world.

