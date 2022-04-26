'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 3 review: A fan-favorite leaves the show with a bang

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3 will always be remembered as Nacho Varga's (Michael Mando's) final episode. As good as the first two episodes were, it was all a lead-up to the third, where Varga surrendered himself to the Salamancas.

Fans knew that Varga was probably not going to make it to the end of the season. He is not a part of Breaking Bad, which indicates that he may not be around for much longer. But when the sound of the final gunshot fades away in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3, there is a sense of finality and unease.

Even though he is by no means a saint, Mando as Varga was pretty much the ethical epicenter of the series. The two main characters, the husband-and-wife duo of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), are fundamentally flawed.

Lance Dillon @LanceIsLOST @BetterCallSaul BRAVO @MandoMichael ! Your role as Nacho Varga was fantastic for this whole series. I’m heartbroken but the way you went out, Nacho’s way, was fitting for the character! Job well done. Let’s get you that Emmy nom! #BetterCallSaul BRAVO @MandoMichael! Your role as Nacho Varga was fantastic for this whole series. I’m heartbroken but the way you went out, Nacho’s way, was fitting for the character! Job well done. Let’s get you that Emmy nom! #BetterCallSaul @BetterCallSaul

Although neither man is particularly expressive, both Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) speak volumes as spectators in this situation. In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3, we learn to hate Fring and conclude that pop-pop is not all that bad.

From the episode's opening minutes, where Nacho had to hide in oil to escape The Cousins, to a symbolic cleansing of the filth minutes later, it was all a foreboding sign.

Varga bid farewell to his father in a touching scene and ensured his survival (obtaining a verbal guarantee from Ehrmantraut) before surrendering to The Salamancas.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3 - Michael Mando expresses his gratitude to fans

Once Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3 concluded, Michael Mando uploaded a video to Twitter thanking his fans and expressing his gratitude for all the support. A huge departure from his final moments on the show, where he tells Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) how he put the crime boss in a wheelchair.

Nacho Varga went out on his terms, taking his own life. The aftermath and consequences of his death should be fascinating to watch.

Edited by Srijan Sen