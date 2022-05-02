What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 air on AMC and AMC +? Release date, plot, and more explored

Better Call Saul, a highly popular crime drama series, arrived with Season 6 this April 18, 2022, on AMC and AMC +.

It is a spin-off prequel to the critically acclaimed and much-loved show Breaking Bad. Season 6 will be the final season of the series, and Season 6 has dropped three episodes till now.

Fans of the show are highly anticipating and eagerly waiting for the release of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4. It is all set to make its arrival this May 2022.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have served as the creators of the show. Chronicling the intriguing story of Jimmy McGill, an ex-con-artist transformed into the charismatic and brilliant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, the series has become a fan favorite.

The AMC series stars Bob Odenkirk as the lead character Saul Goodman. Along with Bob Odenkirk, Season 6 features Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, and several other notable actors.

Without further ado, let's find out all about Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 ahead of its premiere.

Know all about Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4

What is the release date of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4?

The wait is over, as the popular show's Episode 4 of Season 6 is set to make its arrival this May 2 (Monday), 2022, at 9/8c PM, exclusively on AMC and AMC +. Episode 4 of Season 6 has been titled, 'Hit and Run'.

For Season 6, which is reportedly its final installment, the series will have 13 episodes. A list of Episode 5 - Episode 13's premiere dates are given below:

Episode 5 Date: May 9 (Monday)

Episode 6 Date: May 16 (Monday)

Episode 7 Date: May 23 (Monday)

Episode 8 Date: July 11 (Monday)

Episode 9 Date: July 18 (Monday)

Episode 10 Date: July 25 (Monday)

Episode 11 Date: August 1 (Monday)

Episode 12 Date: August 8 (Monday)

Episode 13 Date: August 15 (Monday)

How's the preview of Episode 4 looking?

Since the preview for the show's Season 6 Episode 4 was released, it has already started to create a lot of buzz among the audience. By the looks of it, the preview seems like fans will have a pretty thrilling experience.

Not to mention, after the audience had to say a sad goodbye to one of the show's favorite characters, Nacho, they are quite heartbroken. It is safe to say that they are more excited than ever to see what the show's final season will bring to the table next.

What to expect from Episode 4?

Along with the preview of Episode 4 of Season 6, a synopsis for the episode has also been released, which writes:

"Despite assurances from the cartel, Gus takes extreme measures to protect himself against looming threats. Kim and Jimmy enlist the help of a local pro to put on a show for Cliff Main. Howard seeks outside counsel."

It looks like Episode 4 of Better Call Saul Season 6 will be full of exciting drama.

Don't forget to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4, premiering this May 2 (Monday), 2022, at 9/8c PM, exclusively on AMC and AMC +.

