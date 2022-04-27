Twitter explodes as Better Call Saul's Nacho Varga shoots himself in the head

The latest episode of Better Call Saul shocked even the most hardcore fans of the Breaking Bad universe. The show, which is currently in its sixth and final season, had a stunning moment in its third episode, with Nacho Varga departing the series (and his fictional life) on his terms.
Fans of the cult-favorite series were shocked, amused, and delighted with the character's treatment. Much like Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad, Nacho had a troubled and tormented screentime, often over-punished for the things he did. This naturally made him a fan-favorite character over the past five seasons of Better Call Saul.
Social media sites like Twitter were flooded with opinions and remarks after Better Call Saul season 6, episode 3, aired on April 25, 2022.
What happened to Nacho in the latest episode of Better Call Saul?
Titled Rock and Hard Place, the thrilling episode majorly focused on Varga and his attempts to escape the Salamanca twins, Daniel and Luis Moncada. The previous episode had already put his fate in jeopardy. He knew he would not permanently escape Salamanca's shadow, but he wanted to tie off the loose ends of his side.
After hiding in an abandoned tank, he called his father to make sure he was alive and free, which was his primary purpose either way. After this, he readily marched to death and finally went out on his terms. He did this with the help of Mike, who took him to Hector Salamanca.
He made a deal with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and he kept his end of the promise by not revealing anything about Gus to the Salamanca even after he was caught. Instead, he gave a lengthy monologue, disclosing his deeds, and came clean to Hector, albeit with vitriol. He then shot himself.
Fans react to a beloved character's death
Nacho Varga was a man of honor despite his criminal roots. This episode explored his story till the end. Fans of the show celebrated the character and the actor after his honorable death.
Much praise has been showered on both the brilliantly written character and Michael Mando, who won hearts with his flawless portrayal of the troubled criminal.
Fans seem to love the flower reference the show used in the beginning. It is common for creators to use excellent metaphors, much as they did in Breaking Bad. Fans have also drawn comparisons between Nacho and Jesse Pinkman.
Apart from the excellently created scene, the final monologue by Nacho also touched hearts all across the world. It is rare for a crime TV show to make an impact this emotional and of this scale.
With this episode, Nacho has established himself as one of the characters remembered in the Breaking Bad universe for a long, long time. With so many fans applauding Mando's performance, the actor may as well be due for some awards after his soulful portrayal in yesterday's episode.
The next episode of Better Call Saul will air on May 2, 2022. Watch the latest episode of the show on AMC Plus.