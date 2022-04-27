Twitter explodes as Better Call Saul's Nacho Varga shoots himself in the head

The latest episode of Better Call Saul shocked even the most hardcore fans of the Breaking Bad universe. The show, which is currently in its sixth and final season, had a stunning moment in its third episode, with Nacho Varga departing the series (and his fictional life) on his terms.

Fans of the cult-favorite series were shocked, amused, and delighted with the character's treatment. Much like Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad, Nacho had a troubled and tormented screentime, often over-punished for the things he did. This naturally made him a fan-favorite character over the past five seasons of Better Call Saul.

Social media sites like Twitter were flooded with opinions and remarks after Better Call Saul season 6, episode 3, aired on April 25, 2022.

What happened to Nacho in the latest episode of Better Call Saul?

Titled Rock and Hard Place, the thrilling episode majorly focused on Varga and his attempts to escape the Salamanca twins, Daniel and Luis Moncada. The previous episode had already put his fate in jeopardy. He knew he would not permanently escape Salamanca's shadow, but he wanted to tie off the loose ends of his side.

After hiding in an abandoned tank, he called his father to make sure he was alive and free, which was his primary purpose either way. After this, he readily marched to death and finally went out on his terms. He did this with the help of Mike, who took him to Hector Salamanca.

He made a deal with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and he kept his end of the promise by not revealing anything about Gus to the Salamanca even after he was caught. Instead, he gave a lengthy monologue, disclosing his deeds, and came clean to Hector, albeit with vitriol. He then shot himself.

Fans react to a beloved character's death

Nacho Varga was a man of honor despite his criminal roots. This episode explored his story till the end. Fans of the show celebrated the character and the actor after his honorable death.

Chris Lair @ChrisLair8 I'm not a fan of Hollywood award shows. But if there's any rhyme or reason for having them anymore, they should give an Emmy to Michael Mando for his portrayal of Nacho. From beginning to end, he has shown some of the best acting chops on TV. #BetterCallSaul I'm not a fan of Hollywood award shows. But if there's any rhyme or reason for having them anymore, they should give an Emmy to Michael Mando for his portrayal of Nacho. From beginning to end, he has shown some of the best acting chops on TV. #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/8sO0l9f4ZW

Em loves Bayley⚡️ @Loyal2Bayley

#BetterCallSaul @MandoMichael Nacho Varga is one of my favorite fictional characters. What an amazing character arc. Tonight’s symbolism with the oil tanker and the phone call with his father… He sacrificed purely for love. And this was love’s final act. Nacho Varga is one of my favorite fictional characters. What an amazing character arc. Tonight’s symbolism with the oil tanker and the phone call with his father… He sacrificed purely for love. And this was love’s final act. #BetterCallSaul @MandoMichael https://t.co/5Jl9utlHvV

DudefromCheers @dudefromcheers

#NachoVarga Crazy foreshadowing here from last week's episode RIP Nacho S6 Ep 3 #BetterCallSaul Crazy foreshadowing here from last week's episode RIP Nacho S6 Ep 3 #BetterCallSaul #NachoVarga https://t.co/PjU8JQIWrz

T.R. Lawrence @KeyserS007

A character who went from a single reference line in Breaking Bad to becoming one of the greatest characters in the entire Breaking Bad universe in Better Call Saul, forever adding to the overall legacy.



@MandoMichael

#NachoVarga #BetterCallSaul Ignacio "Nacho" Varga.A character who went from a single reference line in Breaking Bad to becoming one of the greatest characters in the entire Breaking Bad universe in Better Call Saul, forever adding to the overall legacy. Ignacio "Nacho" Varga.A character who went from a single reference line in Breaking Bad to becoming one of the greatest characters in the entire Breaking Bad universe in Better Call Saul, forever adding to the overall legacy.💙👏👏👏✨@MandoMichael#NachoVarga #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/ENYqWetXXi

Much praise has been showered on both the brilliantly written character and Michael Mando, who won hearts with his flawless portrayal of the troubled criminal.

trek @Trekzityy I just realised this flower at the beginning of the episode grew from nacho being buried there. Wow. #BetterCallSaul I just realised this flower at the beginning of the episode grew from nacho being buried there. Wow. #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/LP6UmLdvVP

Fans seem to love the flower reference the show used in the beginning. It is common for creators to use excellent metaphors, much as they did in Breaking Bad. Fans have also drawn comparisons between Nacho and Jesse Pinkman.

mohamed @iMzv90



#BetterCallSaul what a fantastic END, Ignacio Varga "Nacho" with a last terrific, horrific, hair-raising soliloquy that gave me chills. RIP what a fantastic END, Ignacio Varga "Nacho" with a last terrific, horrific, hair-raising soliloquy that gave me chills. RIP #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/almKxLaoa8

Aʅƭơ Cʅєƒ @altoclefcereal #BetterCallSaul

Nacho and Jesse literally mirror each other in terms of character arcs and everything. There's only one difference though.



One made it out alive. Nacho and Jesse literally mirror each other in terms of character arcs and everything. There's only one difference though.One made it out alive. #BetterCallSaul Nacho and Jesse literally mirror each other in terms of character arcs and everything. There's only one difference though.One made it out alive. https://t.co/KXJoO4z6bP

Mrs. Ignacio Varga @HotforNacho



One of the best monologues I have seen in a very long time. Absolutely brilliant performance by the extraordinary #NachoVarga **BCS 603 SPOILERS**One of the best monologues I have seen in a very long time. Absolutely brilliant performance by the extraordinary @MandoMichael I was cheering the entire time until, you know, that one part. #BetterCallSaul **BCS 603 SPOILERS**One of the best monologues I have seen in a very long time. Absolutely brilliant performance by the extraordinary @MandoMichael I was cheering the entire time until, you know, that one part. #BetterCallSaul #NachoVarga https://t.co/ViQklXU8fd

Akai ♣️ @Akaii98 #BetterCallSaul

Michael Mando really gave his heart and soul on making Nacho Varga one of the most lovable and memorable character in the whole Breaking Bad franchise Michael Mando really gave his heart and soul on making Nacho Varga one of the most lovable and memorable character in the whole Breaking Bad franchise #BetterCallSaul Michael Mando really gave his heart and soul on making Nacho Varga one of the most lovable and memorable character in the whole Breaking Bad franchise ❤️ https://t.co/IaGj7WDPNo

Apart from the excellently created scene, the final monologue by Nacho also touched hearts all across the world. It is rare for a crime TV show to make an impact this emotional and of this scale.

Rick King @KingDeadlock #BetterCallSaul What an episode. Mike and Nacho are my favorite characters from this show, so this episode was very special for me. Some of the most beautiful and badass moments I could've hoped for. @MandoMichael deserves an Emmy! What an episode. Mike and Nacho are my favorite characters from this show, so this episode was very special for me. Some of the most beautiful and badass moments I could've hoped for. @MandoMichael deserves an Emmy! 👏😭 #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/GjB0x6VjMR

Lance Dillon @LanceIsLOST @BetterCallSaul BRAVO @MandoMichael ! Your role as Nacho Varga was fantastic for this whole series. I’m heartbroken but the way you went out, Nacho’s way, was fitting for the character! Job well done. Let’s get you that Emmy nom! #BetterCallSaul BRAVO @MandoMichael! Your role as Nacho Varga was fantastic for this whole series. I’m heartbroken but the way you went out, Nacho’s way, was fitting for the character! Job well done. Let’s get you that Emmy nom! #BetterCallSaul @BetterCallSaul

With this episode, Nacho has established himself as one of the characters remembered in the Breaking Bad universe for a long, long time. With so many fans applauding Mando's performance, the actor may as well be due for some awards after his soulful portrayal in yesterday's episode.

The next episode of Better Call Saul will air on May 2, 2022. Watch the latest episode of the show on AMC Plus.

