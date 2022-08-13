What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 episode 13 (finale) air on AMC and AMC+? Details explored

AMC's Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul, is set to come to an end with the Season 6 finale on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 9 PM EST.

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the show has had a brilliant run in its sixth and final season. It received universal acclaim for its writing, visuals, performances, emotionality, and similarity to Breaking Bad.

With a total of 13 episodes split into two parts, the season further traced Jimmy's evolution to criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman. The first part of the season concluded on May 23, 2022, with the second half resuming on July 11, 2022.

The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito. Longtime fans of Better Call Saul will be eagerly waiting to find out how the show concludes this Monday. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming finale.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Better Call Saul Season 6 finale, titled Saul Gone, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 9 PM EST. Written and directed by Peter Gould, the thirteenth episode will feature Gene Takovic, or Saul Goodman, in trouble one last time. Will he manage to con, lie, and manipulate his way out of it?

Viewers can tune in to the finale on AMC Network and AMC+, if you have a subscription. Alternatively, you can also catch the exciting finale on Sling TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Many countries also have the final season available on Netflix, along with the previous seasons.

What to expect from Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13?

The final episode of the final season of the popular Breaking Bad spin-off series is right around the corner. Viewers might recall from the previous episode, titled Waterworks, that Marion called the cops on Gene Takovic and Kim turned in a typed confession of their involvement in Howard's death.

With Saul Goodman once again finding himself in trouble, will he be able to slip away one last time? One can only guess what maneuvers he'll attempt in the finale. However, the teaser does provide some hints. In a voiceover featured in the preview, Gene/Saul can be heard breathlessly chanting, "Hoover, Max Extract, Pressure Pro, Model 60."

The chant signifies what he says when he's trying to get himself out of trouble. However, it's uncertain which timeline the chant is taking place in. Tune in to the finale of Better Call Saul Season 6 to find out if Gene/Saul manages to escape one last time.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 recap

In the previous episode, Kim had an encounter with Jesse in a flashback sequence when she met with Saul to finalize their divorce. In 2010, she got a call from Gene in Florida and she asked him to turn himself in, but he refused.

Guilt-stricken, she traveled to Albuquerque and handed Cheryl a written confession detailing her and Gene's involvement in Howard's defamation and death. Meanwhile, Gene narrowly escaped the cancer-stricken man's house after waking up. Jeff was arrested and blamed for burglary, leading Gene to seek help from Marion to get him out on bail.

However, a suspicious Marion looked up Gene's identity on Ask Jeeves and called the authorities using her Life Alert button when Gene tried to intimidate her, forcing the latter to flee.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13 premieres on August 15, 2022 only on AMC and AMC+.

Edited by Prem Deshpande