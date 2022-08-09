Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 review - Kim Wexler meets Jesse Pinkman

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 titled Waterworks is a jigsaw puzzle of events that eventually do fit wonderfully together. But it's certainly a task to chronicle an episode that does not follow a linear chronology. The unconventional storytelling approach is what has endeared the franchise to millions across the globe and over the years. But boy, does it make the job of a reviewer difficult!

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12: Kim Wexler and Jesse Pinkman cross paths

Saul Goodman is a survivor. At the beginning of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12, he names the characters that he has outlasted, from Lalo to Fring. Unlike Kim Wexler, who's leading a dreary, domestic life in Florida, he can't let go of his ways. Even if his mark is dying of cancer, he has to pull the con he set out to achieve.

But let's talk about Kim Wexler first. Her unethical past weighs heavily on her uneventful present. So much so that she goes to Cheryl Hamlin (Sandrine Holt) and confesses her crimes. There is a degree of closure when Mrs. Hamlin realizes that however flawed her husband may have been, he wasn't the drug addict that the Goodmans portrayed him to be.

Rhea Seehorn is the heart and soul of the series by a mile and a half. There is a scene in a bus where the sorrow just bubbles to the surface and bursts out with a screeching wail. It is almost unnerving to see this reserved and dignified lawyer show her human side. She has made missteps along the way, but she's not past the point of redemption.

The highlight of the episode is a conversation between her and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad, someone we met in the last episode too. Caught in a rainy day in the desert, he bums a cigarette from Wexler and asks her if Saul Goodman is any good (man). She replies,

"When I knew him, he was."

Waterworks, the title of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12, refers both to Wexler's new occupation, involving pipes and irrigation, as well as the tears she sheds as she tries to wash away her past. One has to wonder if she will appear in the last episode of the series or if this is really it for her.

Saul Goodman is foiled by an old lady

Because of his history with Sandpiper, it is almost poetic that Marion (Caroll Burnett), an elderly woman, is the one who discovers his true identity and alerts the authorities.

Saul Goodman has survived it all, but Marion makes the connection between Gene Takovic and Saul Goodman. There is an ominous moment in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 where Goodman, with telephone cables in his hand, walks towards her to resolve the matter with a show of force. But before he can, the authorities are alerted and his identity is no longer a secret.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 is a fantastic episode. The storytelling is not linear, but if you're so far down the rabbit hole anyway, it's probably right up your alley. With only one episode to go, one has to wonder how the final chapter in Saul Goodman's saga will conclude.

