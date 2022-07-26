Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 review - First real reference to Walter White!

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 is entirely in black and white. The motives of the protagonist, Saul Goodman, fall on the darker side of the color spectrum at this juncture of our story. Kim Wexler, his wife, who kept him tethered to a semblance of morality, is no longer a part of his life. This is why, in this particular episode, Goodman presents his depraved side to the world.

Did we say, Saul Goodman? No, in this monochrome existence he goes by the name Gene Takovic, complete with a mustache and Cinnabon uniform. He befriends a kindly old woman (Marion) to forge a partnership with her son Jeff. Little does she know that Jeff will soon be part of an elaborate con hatched in the mind of this demented lawyer/store manager.

Everything in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 works just perfectly. Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) calculates the exact time that Frank (Jim O'Heir), the security guard of a mall, would spend on his dessert; allowing his back to be turned against the security cameras he's supposed to be monitoring.

Meanwhile, Jeff (Pat Healy) would run around the shopping center stealing items from every single store. But because he's stealing from EVERYONE, nobody would notice. An elaborate plan, but not the most outlandish one that Saul Goodman has conceptualized throughout 6 seasons. That is until the ruse hits a snag.

Jeff hits his head and gets knocked out as Frank finishes the last of his dessert fix. This is when Takovic, or Goodman, or what have you, launches into a sob story to ensure that the security guard remains distracted while his ally can recompose himself and beat a hasty exit. But wait. The story that Takovic tells Frank may have been a little overdramatized, but every single element - the death of his parents and brother, the departure of his wife - is real.

What Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 will be best remembered for, however, is the first real reference to Walter White. We know that Bryan Cranston as White will be a part of this spinoff. Well, there's a reference to him in this episode.

Goodman says to Jeff:

"You know what's crazy? 50-year old high school chemistry teacher comes into my office. The guy is so broke, he can't pay his own mortgage. One year later, he's got a pile of cash as big as a Volkswagen."

No, he did not make an appearance in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 but one has to wonder when we'll see the dreaded Heisenberg make his presence felt! Time is running out and the stories (with Breaking Bad) are catching up.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 - the verdict

In many ways, the episode is a callback to what made the show so special. Saul is a likable scoundrel, the rapscallion you root for. After the grandeur of episodes past, Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 is a step back into the simplicity of the cons we enjoy so very much. With only a few episodes until the show concludes forever, one has to wonder what's in store. But with Peter Gould at the helm, s'all good man!

