What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 air on AMC and AMC +? Details explored

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off which garnered critical and public acclaim when it premiered back in 2015, is finally at the end of its journey. With the season finale being only four episodes away, fans of the series will not want to miss out on the newest episode, which will be premiering on July 25, 2022 at 9pm ET on AMC.

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the Breaking Bad prequel saw our beloved Bob Odenkirk return to reprise his role. Along with him, a host of familiar faces were brought back, continuing the journey of the fan-favorite series.

Here is everything to know ahead of Season 6 Episode 10, which is coming soon.

When is the latest episode of Better Call Saul scheduled to release on AMC+?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9pm ET, on AMC. After the episode airs, it will also be made available on AMC+ for viewers who would like to stream the episode instead of watching it on cable.

Following the 10th episode, viewers will only have three episodes which will be aired in weekly installments. The finale will premiere on Monday, August 15, 2022, and will see Saul Goodman signing off.

What can we expect in Season 6 Episode 10 of Better Call Saul?

Season 6 of Better Call Saul premiered in April 2022 and followed the evolution of Jimmy into the criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman.

Picking up from where the fifth season left off, the new season unfolded in 2004, four years before Jimmy McGill met the infamous Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Fraught with betrayals and double crossings, the season saw Jimmy and his wife Kim Wexler execute their plan to bring Howard Hamlin to ruin, while the drug cartel's reactions to the assassination attempt on Lalo Salamanca continued on the side.

Better Call Saul has not let out much about Episode 10, other than a tease that a new player will supposedly join the game now. Rumors are going around that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul may reprise their iconic Breaking Bad roles in the upcoming episode. This is very likely since IMDb has credited them already. Even co-creator Peter Gould revealed:

“You’re going to see Walt and Jesse this season. But I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

Moreover, the title of the new episode, Nippy, may also be the source of the rumors. The word "Nippy" may be the word used for Gene’s home in Omaha, NE. If this prediction is correct then the episode will see more of a shift towards the events of Breaking Bad and take the audience back into the Gene timeline.

Bryan Cranston is thus expected to come onto the show again as Walt, along with Aaron Paul as Jessie. Their return is going to be big, and not just a cameo. The episode may alter our perspectives and lead us to reckon with the Breaking Bad world once again.

Don't miss out on Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 dropping soon on AMC and AMC+.

