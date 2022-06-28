When will Better Call Saul return? Carol Burnett set to guest star in show's final episodes

Recent reports on Better Call Saul's final season suggest that comedy legend Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star in the show's final episodes. However, there is little to no information about her character as the makers will reveal everything once Saul Goodman returns to the screens.

The Breaking Bad spin-off is all set to welcome the second part of its latest season in mid-July. It will aim to provide the final flourish in transforming Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 will also bring back some fan-favorite characters.

Readers can find out the known details about Carol Burnett's guest appearance and the date of Better Call Saul's return.

Better Call Saul is set to return in July as Carol Burnett has been named one of the guest stars

The previous Breaking Bad spin-off prequel episode was released on May 23, 2022. It ended with the death of Howard Hamlin in the final minutes of the seventh episode and introduced another twist in the storyline. The second part of the final season is expected to start telecasting on July 11, 2022.

Release schedule

Each episode of the sixth season will be broadcast on Mondays every week starting from July 11. The episodes will be telecast exclusively on AMC, while in some regions, they will become available a day later on streaming services including Netflix. The release schedule for all episodes is given as follows:

Episode 8 - July 11

July 11 Episode 9 - July 18

July 18 Episode 10 - July 25

July 25 Episode 11 - August 1

August 1 Episode 12 - August 8

August 8 Episode 13 - August 15

Carol Burnett's guest appearance

Carol Burnett's guest role on the show is named Marion (Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

It has already been mentioned that legendary comedian/actress Carol Burnett is set to star in the final season of the AMC crime drama show. However, there has been no information from the makers' side on how Burnett's character will fit into the scheme of things.

As of now, only the name of Burnett's character has been revealed: Marion. The rest of the details, including the episode in which she will appear, are likely to be unveiled after the release of Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 in July 2022.

In the meantime, Breaking Bad fans can rejoice as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to reprise their roles as Walter White Sr., aka Heisenberg, and Jesse Pinkman.

What to expect from the final episodes of Better Call Saul

The show's finale will provide a fitting end to Saul Goodman's character arc (Image via AMC)

Fans who have been following the show will know that Better Call Saul covers the journey of the protagonist's transformation from being a con artist Jimmy McGill (portrayed by Bob Odenkirk) to a flamboyant and charming criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman.

The transformation to the antihero persona of Goodman will see a final flourish as the show comes to an end. AMC's crime drama will culminate with the end of Jimmy McGill's story, while Saul Goodman's narrative will begin as Breaking Bad fans know him.

The show will also uncover revelations and twists alongside several recurring guest appearances from the Breaking Bad universe. The final six episodes will also see characters like Gus Fring (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike Ehrmantraut (played by Jonathan Banks) for the last time on the screen.

