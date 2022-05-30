What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 episode 8 air on AMC and AMC +? Here's what to expect when the show returns

Better Call Saul season 6 has fans on the edge of their seats as the seventh episode of the first part ended on an agonizing cliffhanger. With the conclusion of Part 1, the series will take a month-long break before returning in July to air the remaining six episodes of the 13-episode season.

With a devastating end to the Plan and Execution episode, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out the fates of some of their most beloved characters on the show, particularly Kim Wexler. Read further ahead to know the release time of Season 6 Episode 8 and what to expect from the upcoming episodes.

Better Call Saul Season 6 episode 8 release time on AMC and AMC +

Part 2 of Better Call Saul season 6 premieres on AMC and AMC+ on July 11, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET, with the release of episode 8. The remaining episodes will air weekly until the season finale on August 15, 2022.

The last episode of season 6 ended with the death of one of the show's main characters. In Plan and Execution, Jimmy and Kim gear up for their ''D-Day'' as they desperately try to restage their pictures with the actor Jimmy hired to impersonate judge Casimiro. The photos are then passed on to Howard by his private investigator. Shocked, Howard accuses Casimiro of accepting a bribe at the conference. But he soon finds out he was set up when he discovers the photos were moved from his desk while trying to present the evidence at the conference.

Howard later confronts Kim and Jimmy at their apartment before Lalo arrives and shoots him in the head. As Jim and Kimmy start screaming in shock, Lalo asks them to be quiet and with a chillingly calm smile says, ''Let's talk.''

What to expect from Better Call Saul season 6 part 2?

Lalo returns from hiding to take on Gus Fring and bring down the Salamanca family's biggest cartel rivals. Although he's not part of Breaking Bad, Lalo is referenced in an episode where Jesse and Walter kidnap Saul, who then screams, ''It wasn't me; it was Ignacio.'' This line provides more context in light of the events that took place in Plan and Execution. While this could mean Lalo was still alive at the time, it's also possible that he was killed off at some point unbenownst to Saul. What makes Lalo's story more interesting is that Gus tells Hector in Breaking Bad that the entire Salamanca family was killed, meaning he believes Lalo to be killed at that point.

Fans are also eagerly waiting to find out what will happen to Kim Wexler, arguably the show's most beloved character. Kim isn't referenced in Breaking Bad, meaning it's likely that she'll die at the end of Better Call Saul. However, it's also possible that she might disappear with the help of Ed The Disappearer, a service Saul uses in Breaking Bad after the devastating events of Ozymandias.

Don't miss Better Call Saul season 6 episode on AMC and AMC + on July 11, 2022.

