Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 review - Walter White & Jesse Pinkman make a glorious appearance

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 is entitled Breaking Bad. As our readers are well aware, it is the parent show upon which this spinoff show is based.

Ironically, Better Call Saul was the name of the episode in which Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) made his first appearance in Breaking Bad. So now, with the tables turned, it only stands to reason that the opposite would hold true. Yes, viewers will be thrilled to know that Walter White/Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) do show up in the episode.

The episode where Saul meets Walt and Jessie is named The episode where Walt and Jessie meet Saul is named #BetterCallSaul The episode where Saul meets Walt and Jessie is named #BreakingBad The episode where Walt and Jessie meet Saul is named #BetterCallSaul The episode where Saul meets Walt and Jessie is named #BreakingBad https://t.co/K5l5SXRSw0

It is odd indeed that watching a criminal mastermind and his meth-addict protege would instill a sense of comfort into the viewer, but such is the case.

The two fall into their familiar rhythms, and that lends a sense of nostalgia to Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11. The old magic still exists, even though the actors are noticeably no longer the young men they were when Breaking Bad was shot. That one nitpick aside, it is exactly what long-time viewers of the franchise would yearn for from the show.

This is clearly the first reason why Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 has been entitled Breaking Bad. But there is a deeper, more ominous meaning to the entire episode.

The entire premise of the iconic Breaking Bad series is a slow decay of morality, a glimpse into the mind of a once-virtuous man who stumbles to the point of no return. As flawed as Jimmy McGill (or Saul Goodman or Gene Takovic or Viktor, the latest alias of our infamous lawyer) is, there's always a sense that he's not pure evil.

However, that changes in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11. We discover how Goodman finds financially-sound single men and runs cons on them. His henchmen drug them along the way, and his associates steal the victims' classified information while they sleep.

Not too bad and completely in line with Goodman's modus operandi, you say?

Well, this changes when one of his associates is fired after refusing to pull the con on a cancer patient. Goodman's past the point of no return, so he goes to the mark's place and pulls off the heist anyway.

Jen @Jen___Tweets @BetterCallSaul I love that a prequel/spin-off became for many of us, the most iconic show of all time. The #BetterCallSaul characters are immersive, quirky, complex. I watched first few episodes for Saul Goodman, but I stayed for Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Howard Hamlin, Nacho, Lalo thank you! @BetterCallSaul I love that a prequel/spin-off became for many of us, the most iconic show of all time. The #BetterCallSaul characters are immersive, quirky, complex. I watched first few episodes for Saul Goodman, but I stayed for Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Howard Hamlin, Nacho, Lalo thank you! https://t.co/S9IeqZDMpQ

Perhaps the only tinge of humanity that Goodman portrays during Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 is when there's a mention of his wife Kim Wexler. The woman who kept him tethered to a semblance of morality is the only thing that brings out his former self. That said, her refusal to talk to him does drive him even madder.

Going from monochrome to color, Better Call Saul occupies a special place in the annals of television programming. With only two episodes to go, one has to wonder where this masterpiece will take our viewers next.

