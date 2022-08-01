Photos: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of 'Breaking Bad' fame attended Colorado Rockies minor league affiliate Albuquerque Isotopes game

The Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate Albuquerque Isotopes had some very special guests on July 30. Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, best-known as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad," attended an Albuquerque Isotopes game.

Bryan and Aaron paid a visit to Isotope Park to host a silent auction. The auction raised a whopping $100,790. The funds raised will benefit the New Mexico Children's Cancer Fund and the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers.

Aaron Paul, who played the role of Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad," said,

“ABQ…we see you. Doing the math - the city has been the host to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul for sixteen years! That is a long-term relationship."

Bryan Cranston, who played protagonist Walter White in the crime drama, mentioned:

"Albuquerque was our creative home throughout the run of Breaking Bad, and will always have a warm place in my heart. Now, Aaron and I thought we can do something to say thank you in the best way possible, by raising money for two very important charities that serve the ABQ community, while also having fun at the ballpark."

"Albuquerque, you guys are amazing! Last night, our @breakingbad Silent Auction raised $100,790 for the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers and Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico." - Albuquerque Isotopes

It is heartwarming to see Bryan and Aaron honor Albuquerque's contribution to their award-winning TV series.

Byran Cranston and Aaron Paul threw ceremonial first pitch at Colorado Rockies Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes game

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Cranston and Paul not only took part in the auction but also threw out the opening pitch. It was an exciting way to begin the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's) versus Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) game. The duo also sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," the anthem of baseball in the USA, traditionally perforned during the seventh inning of a baseball game.

Blakes' LOTABURGER sponsored Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and a post-game fireworks show.

"Blake’s LOTABURGER Green Chile Cheeseburger’s Night with the Albuquerque Isotopes was an awesome success!" - Blakes LotaBurger

A crowd of 15,619 attended the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) game, which is a feat itself. However, the Albuquerque Isotopes, a Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, was defeated by the Las Vegas Aviators 12-7.

