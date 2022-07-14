"Got to visit my future brother-in-law at the office today" - Kathryne Padgett visits her sister's fiance and Oakland Athletics' minor league player Shea Langelier at Las Vegas Ballpark

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez’s reported girlfriend Kathryne Padgett was recently at Las Vegas Ballpark. No, she was not spotted with A-Rod. The fitness model visited Shea Langeliers, the fiance of Padgett’s sister, Raegan. Langeliers is a catcher for the Las Vegas Aviators, a Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Padgett posted a story on Instagram featuring her future brother-in-law, Shea Langelier. In the story, Kathryne and Shea are all smiles as they pose together. Another picture of Shea can also be seen in the story, where he’s posing for a nice picture at the stadium office.

Kathryne Padgett with Shea Langelier at Las Vegas Ballpark

“Got to visit my future brother-in-law at the office today!! So proud of you!! - Kathryne

Langeliers recently proposed to Kathryne’s sister, Raegan Padgett. They have been dating for quiet a while now. Shea posted a beautiful picture of himself with Raegan, where the couple is seen holding hands in the park. He also revealed in the post that they started dating four years ago.

Three weeks ago you said yes to forever with me… Exactly four years ago you said yes to going on a date… Time flies when you’re having fun 💍❤️

Raegan posted this picture with Shea at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

"Viva Las Vegas!!!" - Reagan Padgett

Raegan Padgett is a second-year Doctor of Physical Therapy student, as mentioned in her Instagram bio. She also has a separate Instagram account, where she puts her training and workout videos.

"First non- rushed lift this week & a beautiful Saturday morning made for a great workout!" - Raegan Padgett

She also gives training advice to her followers.

New York Yankees former MLB star A-Rod and Kathryne Padgett are often spotted together.

They haven't officially discussed their relationship yet, and they probably won't for some time. A-Rod doesn't want to rush things, a source said. This is the first relationship A-Rod has been in since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez last year.

It seems both Padgett sisters are fitness enthusiasts. Kathryne Padgett is also a fitness model and a bodybuilder.

Kathryne’s Instagram account is loaded with pictures and videos of herself doing exercises and heavy weight lifting in the gym.

"Train back with me!! This lift is perfect for when you have access to a gym & plenty of time to train!! No cardio after- just 10 min on the stairclimber to warm up" - Kathryne

There are also other similarities between the Padgett sisters. Both are hard-core sports fans and have been soccer players.

