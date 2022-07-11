3 most controversial moments ft. New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

Despite being one of the greatest players in MLB history, former shortstop and third baseman Alex Rodriguez has had his share of problems. A-Rod has always made headlines and has earned himself a lot of attention for a number of incidents. His personal life proved to be as intriguing as his baseball career.

On the field, he's famous for having the most career grand slams, the most runs in a season, the highest slugging percentage in a season, and many more records. However, his feats on the pitch have been met with controversy of great magnitude off the field.

Here are New York Yankees legend A-Rod’s three most controversial moments.

#1 The Biogenesis doping scandal

In 2013, numerous MLB players were charged with purchasing performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), notably human growth hormones, from an American clinic.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez acknowledged in an interview that he was also using performance-enhancing drugs. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player said he first went to the clinic in the summer of 2010 while trying to lose weight and dealing with a knee issue.

Alex Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 MLB season. He took full responsibility for his involvement in the scandal. In a handwritten letter addressed to his fans, he wrote:

"I accept the fact that many of you will not believe my apology or anything that I say at this point. I understand why and that's on me. It was gracious of the Yankees to offer me the use of Yankee Stadium for this apology but I decided the next time I am in Yankee Stadium, I should be in pinstripes doing my job.”

#2 Alex Rodriguez kissing himself in the mirror

A-Rod’s pictures were taken in 2009 for "Details" magazine, with one image in particular generating media attention. The picture showed the New Yorker kissing his reflection in the mirror.

As for the photograph, A-Rod recalled and said:

“I cringe at that.”

The shortstop later spoke in an interview the about advice he would give to his younger self.

ESPN @espn



40-something A-Rod on advice he would give his younger self: "I would not be kissing any mirrors, that's for sure."40-something A-Rod on advice he would give his younger self: es.pn/1XVtTy1 "I would not be kissing any mirrors, that's for sure."40-something A-Rod on advice he would give his younger self: es.pn/1XVtTy1

"I wouldn't be kissing any mirrors, that's for sure."

#3 Sharing popcorn with Cameron Diaz

When Rodriguez and his then-girlfriend, Cameron Diaz, were watching Super Bowl XLV in 2011, the cameras recorded Diaz feeding the baseball star a snack from her hand. The footage went viral and though it's not a scandal of any magnitude, it remains one of Rodriguez's most notable off-field moments.

Rodriguez and Diaz later broke up in 2011 on grounds of a mutual desire to focus on their careers.

