Watch: Alex Rodriguez and his new lady love Kathryne Padgett step out onto the streets of France in style, make the boulevard their runway

Kathryne Padgett, the new lady love of the former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, posted a new Instagram video from the pair's vacation in France. In the video, the blonde beauty is seen strutting down the streets of Saint-Tropez in style.

In the short Instagram clip, Kathryne wears a white pencil skirt, a black bralette, and kitten heels. She kept her hair loose but parted it down the middle. With a wine glass in hand, Miss Padgett pulled off a classy, elegant, and effortless look.

"How I recommend walking the streets of France." - @Kathryne Padgett

Impressed with the theme of the post, Alex left two fire emojis and one clapping emoji on Padgett's IG Reel.

Alex Rodriguez leaves a comment on Kathryne Padgett's IG Post.

Alex and Kathryne went on a long trip to Europe in June. France was one of their many stops. Other destinations were Italy and Spain. Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett have been dating for a while now, and choosing to spend the summer with each other is a sign of their blossoming romance.

Alex Rodriguez gently kissed Kathryne Padgett while the pair was out and about in France

Alex Rodriguez with Kathryne Padgett in France.

Kathryne Padgett's video from St. Tropez in France also featured the MLB legend Alex Rodriguez. In Instagram Reel, Alex was seen kissing Kathryne's forehead gently while holding her in his arms.

Does it seem like Alex has found love in the latter-half of his 40s?

Both Alex's MLB career and personal life have been full of controversy. He has previously been connected to celebrities like Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Jennifer Lopez. His split from Jennifer Lopez, in particular, made headlines.

Alex and Kathryne were seen together for the first time in January 2022 at the Green Bay Packers playoff game. It is too soon to state whether the couple is serious about each other. Nevertheless, Kathryne putting up stories featuring A-Rod has garnered a lot of attention.

From being his "rumored" lady love to "confirmed" lady love, the scenario has changed within a span of a few months. Only time will tell whether the camaraderie with the 25-year-old blonde beauty is just a casual fling for Alex or if she is here to stay.

