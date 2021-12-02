Who is Lauren Parsekian? All about Aaron Paul's wife as couple set to welcome second child together

Actor Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, are ready to welcome their second child. Parsekian shared the news through Instagram on December 1, saying that she cannot wait to meet her baby and that she already loves her so much.

Parsekian shared a picture of herself near the fireplace in a beanie and sweats, and her 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle Paul can be seen putting her hands on her mother’s baby bump.

Lauren Parsekian and Aaron Paul welcomed their first child back in 2018, and Paul also shared a picture of his wife and her bump while announcing the news on Instagram.

About Aaron Paul’s wife in brief

Born on December 8, 1986, Lauren Parsekian is a 34-year-old director and actress and is mostly known as the director of Finding Kind in 2011. She is the daughter of Debra Kelly and Thomas Parsekian and has two siblings, Brooke and Liam. All three of them grew up in Orange County, California.

Lauren Parsekian arrives for the Premiere Of HBO's 'Westworld' Season 3 held at TCL Chinese Theatre (Image by Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images)

Parsekian’s parents were actors during the 70s and 80s and were a part of several films. She then joined Pepperdine University to learn filmmaking.

Parsekian went through some tough phases during high school and was a victim of depression and eating disorders since she was bullied by the other girls. She once mentioned to an unknown source that her issues started when a boy liked her and he was liked by some other girl. This is why she was bullied by a group of girls every day, and eventually, her grades were affected.

The high school experience remained fresh inside her mind, and following her graduation, she and the other graduates from her University formed a campaign called Kind Campaign. Kind Campaign aims to end girl-on-girl abuse.

Parsekian’s documentary, Finding Kind, was released in 2011 and focused on the topic of girl-on-girl bullying and its negative impact. She supported the Kind Campaign on several occasions and raised around $1.8 million through charity.

Relationship timeline of Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian met for the first time at the Coachella Festival. They got engaged in January 2012 and tied the knot in May 2013. The wedding ceremony took place in Malibu, California, and Foster the People and John Mayer performed.

Paul also sent The Shivers’ song, Beauty, through email to all the guests and asked them to learn the words so that they could sing along while they exchanged vows.

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian welcomed their first daughter, Story Annabelle, in February 2018. Paul and his family are currently residents of the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Edited by Shaheen Banu