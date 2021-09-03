Drake x Ayesha Curry memes trend after rapper features Stephen Curry's wife on "Certified Lover Boy" track 

Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, features many collaborations along with several name drops. One particular shout-out sent his fans into a frenzy as he name-dropped Ayesha Curry, NBA star Steph Curry's spouse.

A line from the track Race My Mind goes:

"How I’m supposed to wife you if you ain’t Ayesha enough.”

Ayesha’s mention in the song made her trend on Twitter. The name drop happened after Drake and Ayesha had a social media interaction in June that grabbed a lot of attention.

This Ayesha Curry bar proves why Drake is the best Artist out here 🥱🥱🥱 pic.twitter.com/iEvDAnWNVd — colbys.intern (@colbys_intern) September 3, 2021

Watch everyone suddenly talk about girls not being “Ayesha enough” even tho they were unnecessarily slandering Ayesha Curry on the internet for months. 😒 #CertifiedLoverBoy #CLB pic.twitter.com/R502vIBych — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) September 3, 2021

Derek Fisher getting ready to message Ayesha Curry after hearing Drake’s song. pic.twitter.com/g9dfVYXv8T — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 3, 2021

Ayesha curry when she goes to the gas station today after getting name dropped by drake and still doesn’t get cat called pic.twitter.com/HHgLMKrARF — jw (@iam_johnw2) September 3, 2021

Ayesha Curry hearing Drake mention her on “Race My Mind”. pic.twitter.com/80ghbIVEBj — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 3, 2021

Steph curry watching Ayesha after that Drake line #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/pvvB2b2yJI — Essie (@Ace_2o) September 3, 2021

I'm sure that Ayesha Curry line will have relationship Twitter in titty twister, thanks Drake.#CLB #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/beFT8yKo3v — Struggling Millennial (@MrImperFections) September 3, 2021

Ayesha Curry after listening to

Race My Mind pic.twitter.com/9OCWfEyzTf — Yin 🇯🇲 (@Yaadbwoii) September 3, 2021

Drake has Ayesha Curry trending for setting the bar as wife material. Case in point: when she told @zGuz she was “Chick Fil A” kinda frugal: pic.twitter.com/j64FDkxfKY — Broken Dad (@badsimilie) September 3, 2021

A stranger just “half y’all could never-ed” me over Ayesha Curry Lmaoooooooo so that’s a first. — Boston Creme 🍩 (@glamorouzthug) September 3, 2021

Fans also trolled Drake after he liked a few pictures of Ayesha Curry on Instagram. The rapper then claimed he was selling a piece of lint he pulled off Steph Curry as they hugged at a basketball game. His wife jokingly responded and asked which charity they were donating to.

The name drop on the rapper’s latest record is in jest, of course. Steph Curry tweeted at Drake and congratulated the rapper on his latest release.

Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy today

Drake's Certified Lover Boy was recently released. (Image via Getty Images)

Certified Lover Boy is Drake’s sixth studio album. It was released on September 3 through OVO Sound and Republic Records. The high-profile record features several well-known artists like Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Savage, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, and more.

In 2019, Drake announced this record at a concert. He later teased it on Instagram. The rapper then made a guest appearance at DaBaby’s concert in Toronto and told the audience that he had finished the new album.

The track Not Around was initially leaked and confirmed on March 2020 via Instagram Live. Frequent collaborator Boi-1da previewed two snippets of songs with Drake. They were dubbed I Did and In the Cut.

Drake officially announced the sixth studio album before the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes and planned to release the record in late 2020. He previewed two more songs on Instagram Live. His recording engineer, Noel Cadastre, revealed in July 2020 that the album was 90% complete. Subsequently, the album's title was announced in August 2020.

The record was initially set to be released in January 2021 but was postponed after Drake suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

