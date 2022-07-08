Twitter explodes with excitement as new Better Call Saul Season 6 trailer drops

After more than a month-long hiatus, Better Call Saul is set to return with Part 2 of the sixth and final season. The seventh episode of Part 1 premiered on May 23, 2022, and ended on an agonizing cliffhanger that shocked fans.

Fans are now excited to find out what happens to their favorite characters as the show returns on July 11, 2022. The official trailer for the second part of the season was released recently. and has further increased anticipation among fans.

The official trailer for the second part is a little less than a minute long and showcases the interiors of Saul's office, his apartment, and Los Pollos Hermanos, with Fred Neil's classic A Little Bit of Rain playing in the background.

At the end of the trailer, Saul picks a shirt from his wardrobe and says, ''Let justice be done, though the heavens fall.''

The trailer doesn't provide any more information in terms of plot. Needless to say, the trailer looks ominous and fans are already expecting the worst, with many praying for Kim Wexler's life.

Another big question hangs around the fate of Lalo Salamanca, who brutally killed off one of the show's major characters in the last episode of the first part of season 6. It'll be interesting to see how the story pans out as the show enters the Breaking Bad timeline.

Fans can't wait for Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 as new trailer releases

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the second part of the season after the show dropped its official trailer. Many mentioned that they can't wait until July 11, while others expressed concerns regarding the fate of their favorite characters.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Better Call Saul's Season 6B trailer:

Hartsy @breadlover47 @BetterCallSaul @AMC_TV @AMCPlus This looks incredible, I haven’t caught up with part 1 yet but I can’t wait to see what’s in store for my 2 favorite characters: Nacho and Howard in part 2! @BetterCallSaul @AMC_TV @AMCPlus This looks incredible, I haven’t caught up with part 1 yet but I can’t wait to see what’s in store for my 2 favorite characters: Nacho and Howard in part 2!

Allison Crow @AlliCrow @BetterCallSaul @AMC_TV @AMCPlus Uh. I’m afraid of another heart break story. Yesterday I wore a Kim Wexler Ponytail. Today I did a little extra eyeliner inspired by Nacho Vargas eyes. Maybe I’ve gone to far. I blame @billyflan @BetterCallSaul @AMC_TV @AMCPlus Uh. I’m afraid of another heart break story. Yesterday I wore a Kim Wexler Ponytail. Today I did a little extra eyeliner inspired by Nacho Vargas eyes. Maybe I’ve gone to far. I blame @billyflan

🍅KAIMELIA ENDGAME🍅✨ @gaysanatomyyy @BetterCallSaul @AMC_TV @AMCPlus The last one, I think there is where Saul meets with Jesse and Walter, there is going to be their reference in the show, I remember him using that kind of shirt 🥲🥲🥲 @BetterCallSaul @AMC_TV @AMCPlus The last one, I think there is where Saul meets with Jesse and Walter, there is going to be their reference in the show, I remember him using that kind of shirt 🥲🥲🥲

Fans are clearly thrilled to see the next part of the season. Since the trailer's release, many have expressed concerns for their favorite characters, particularly Kim Wexler.

Others noticed Saul's line in the trailer, ''Let justice be done, though the heavens fall,'' was earlier said by his late brother Chuck in the fifth episode of the third season, titled Chicanery.

More details about Better Call Saul Season 6

The last episode of Season 6 Part 1 ended on a shocking cliffhanger with the death of one of the show's major characters. The season also marked the return of Lalo Salamanca, who was believed to be killed by Gustavo Fring's men. He managed to escape and went into hiding.

A cat-and-mouse game ensued between Gustavo and Lalo as Fring got a gut feeling that Lalo was still alive and desperately tried to track him down with the help of Mike Ehrmantraut.

Lalo is mentioned once by Saul in Breaking Bad in one of the show's earlier seasons, which probably means that he won't die at the end of Better Call Saul. However, nothing can be said with absolute certainty at this point.

Don't miss Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 on July 11, 2022, on AMC and AMC+.

