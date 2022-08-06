Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 4 Spoiler-free review - Welcome to the Dead Sector 

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 4 is almost poetic in nature. In fact, poetry forms the backdrop for much of the hour.

Unlike the episodes we've reviewed thus far, this saga of the Walking Dead lore is set many years into the apocalypse. As a result, walkers have been separated from human beings into their own little world, and a natural ecosystem has been established. The region is known as the 'dead sector'.

Amy (Poppy Liu) stumbles into the dead sector and is about to become zombie meat when she is rescued by Dr. Everett (Anthony Edwards). Unlike the story of Evie and Joe in Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 1, this is not an endearing tale. No, they have completely different personalities.

Dr. Everett is an academic who studies the behavior of the walkers, whom he believes to be a separate species. Amy is stunned at how much of a hermetic life this man leads and tries to enforce her own ways, while at the same time, she is impressed by the man's dedication to his scientific pursuits.

In parts, this episode of Tales of the Walking Dead felt like an episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Unlike the other episodes that have strayed from the formula, this one sticks to what made the franchise such a hit with fans. Not this reviewer's personal favorite episode of the lot, but still immensely watchable and enjoyable.

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 4 explores a unique relationship

Can the walkers (or the chompers, as they're referred to in this episode) be considered a part of nature? Is it possible for a human being to have an attachment to walkers? Some of the deep questions posed in Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 4 cross over into the realm of philosophy.

Rick Grimes was a survivor, and even Eugene Porter, while an academic, never asked questions about man's place in the universe among the zombies. This episode has an intense overtone to it. Any further details may stray into spoiler territory.

