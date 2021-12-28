'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' voice cast and character guide: All about the animated film

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is finally set to hit viewers' screens after several delays. Since the theatrical release got canceled due to COVID-19 surges, the film will now be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 14 January 2022. The animated fantasy-comedy promises an exciting new plot with some unexpected changes.

In April, it was announced that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be the fourth and final installment in the franchise. Additionally, Adam Sandler will not be reprising his role as the voice of Count Dracula. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, the film will revolve around some monstrous changes and a whole new adventure.

Take a look at the voice cast of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and the characters they play, ahead of its release.

The cast and characters of 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

1) Andy Samberg as Johnny Loughran

Reprising his role as Johnny Loughran in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is Andy Samberg. Johnny is the husband of Mavis, father of Dennis, and son-in-law of Dracula.

Most well-known for his role as the goofy and beloved detective Jake Peralta from Brooklyn Nine Nine, Andy Samberg is an actor, comedian, musician, producer, and writer. He is a member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island and was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2005-2012.

Samberg has also starred in films like I Love You, Man (2009), That's My Boy (2012), Palm Springs (2020), and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs film series (2009-2013).

2) Selena Gomez as Mavis

Selena Gomez needs no introduction. If you're not familiar with the American pop icon and actress, you're living under a rock. She will be reprising her role as Mavis in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Mavis is the vampire daughter of Count Dracula and wife of Johnny, who she met in the first film. In the second film, Mavis and Johnny get married and she gives birth to Dennis.

Selena Gomez has a huge number of talents and accolades under her belt. Apart from her Billboard topping music, she also has an illustrious acting career. She rose to fame with her role as Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012). She has appeared in films such as Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals of Caring, A Rainy Day in New York, among several others.

Currently, Gomez can be seen in Hulu's mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

3) Brian Hull as Count Dracula

Replacing Adam Sandler as Count Dracula's voice in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is Brian Hull. He landed the role after voicing Dracula in the short film Monster Pets. Dracula is the protagonist of the franchise and the owner of Hotel Transylvania.

Brian Hull is an American voice actor, impressionist, and YouTuber. He rose to fame through his popular cover of the song "Let It Go" from Frozen, while impersonating various Disney characters such as Winnie The Pooh, Tigger, Mickey Mouse, and Goofy. Hull also voiced a young Sideburns Stabbington in season 3 of Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.

4) Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing

American actress and comedian, Kathryn Hahn will be voicing the part of Ericka Van Helsing in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. First seen in Hotel Transylvania 3, Ericka is the captain of a luxury cruise ship named Legacy and also Dracula's fiancé.

Kathryn Hahn began her television career with NBC crime drama series Crossing Jordan (2001-2007). She has since appeared in various comedy films How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Step Brothers, We're The Millers, and Bad Moms. Most recently, she was seen playing the role of Agatha Harkess in Marvel's WandaVision.

5) David Spade as Griffin

David Spade will be reprising his role as the Invisible man Griffin in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Griffin has been one of the main characters throughout the franchise. As an invisible man, only his glasses could be seen until the fourth installment, where he gets a physical form.

David Spade is an American actor, stand-up comedian, writer and television host. He was a cast member of Saturday Night Live before he began his acting career. He appeared in films such as Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Joe Dirt, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star and The Wrong Missy, among others.

6) Keegan-Michael Key as Murray

In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter Keegan-Michael Key will be voicing the part of Murray, the ancient mummy. Murray is one of the main characters in the Hotel Transylvania franchise and one of Dracula's best friends.

You might recognize Key from his roles in Key & Peele, Mad TV, Parks and Recreation, and Friends from College. He has also done voice acting for several films including The Lego Movie, Toy Story 4, Storks, The Angry Birds Movie and The Lion King remake.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 14 January 2022.

