Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty releases new Spring Collection: Price, products, where to buy and more revealed 

Selena Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, has just dropped its Spring Collection on December 25. TikTok's favorite brand has added some new colors to its Liquid blush collection, a new powder product and makeup tools.

In an interview with ELLE, Selena spoke about her motivation for creating her brand, Rare Beauty.

She said that due to growing up in the entertainment industry, she was exposed to the effects of makeup early on in her life. She also spoke about how she had always wanted Rare Beauty to be diverse and inclusive, and made sure that the products were buildable and smooth on the skin.

A dive into the product details of Selena Gomez-helmed Rare Beauty's Spring Collection

The brand launched four different kinds of products on December 25. While some of the products are new to the makeup line, others are shade additions to existing products.

The spring collection includes bronzer sticks, setting powders, makeup brushes and new shades for liquid blush.

1) Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzing Stick

The bronzer sticks apply like a liquid-cream product. They hace a blendable and buildable texture that doesn't settle into fine lines. The product then sets on the skin and does not fade or rub off on clothes.

The bronzing sticks are available in 5 shades and sell for $23 with a Net Wt. of 0.25 oz/ 7.0g.

2) Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder

This product is a finely-milled, talc-free loose mineral setting powder. It does not have a drying effect and gives a dewy finish while absorbing extra oil. Rare Beauty has also gone on record to say that the product has a significantly lower flash back in photos.

The product is available in five shades and sells for $22 with a Net Wt. of 0.33 oz. / 9.5g.

3) Three new shades of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty's best-selling product is a liquid-to-powder blush. The blush is very buildable and comes in two finishes: Dewy and Matte.

The three new shades to the line are

Hope – Nude mauve (Dewy)

Encourage – Soft neutral pink (Dewy)

Believe – True mauve (Dewy)

The product is available in 11 shades (including the new launches) and sells for $20 with a Net Wt. of 0.25 oz/ 7.5 mL.

4) Rare Beauty Brushes

The brand already has a few brushes in its range, and the following are the two new additions, selling for $28 and $22, respectively:

A) Always an Optimist Powder Brush

A vegan, dome-shaped brush made for powder products. The brush has been launched to be paired with the new Setting Powder

B) Soft Pinch Blush Brush

The vegan dual-fibre brush is designed to be paired with Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Fluffy at the ends, the brush is supposed to blend and deposit pigment products on the skin.

All Rare Beauty products are available the websites of Rare Beauty and Sephora.

