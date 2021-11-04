Why did Tati Beauty close? Tati Westbrook reveals reasons behind company shut down in latest video

Famous YouTube makeup personality Tati Westbrook took to her channel today explaining why she is closing her beauty brand Tati Beauty. Rumors of her company coming to an end made headlines recently after her website read that “Tati Beauty is now closed.”
The YouTuber’s makeup line was well adored by fans. An eyeshadow palette including 24 different shades went on to become a customer favorite.
Tati Westbrook was recently hit with a lawsuit in relation to her other company, Halo Beauty, which went on to become one of the reasons Tati Beauty shut down.
What did Tati Westbrook reveal in her latest video?
The 39-year-old uploaded a video titled “Why I'm Closing TATI BEAUTY ...” to her YouTube channel, which has caught the attention of the beauty community. In the short 9-minute video Tati Westbrook detailed the reasons why she was closing her brand.
In the video, she says:
“Tati Beauty is closing its doors. We are no longer selling products online.”
The entrepreneur revealed that due to the pandemic coming into being worldwide, it affected business. The “outside litigation” which Westbrook is also involved in also “hit her life in full.”
She added:
“I wish I was still creating. I wish I was still launching, creating, doing the whole A to Z thing for Tati Beauty. It just did not work out. I’m sad about it, but I’m really grateful that I got the chance to launch what I did.”
The beauty vlogger ended her vlog with a montage of her launching her makeup brand. Fans of Westbrook flooded the video’s comment section with support and were saddened by the end of Tati Beauty:
Tati Westbrook is being sued by her Halo Beauty business partner Clark Swanson, who alleged that she was negligent, involved in fraud, and has breached fiduciary duty in how they handled Halo Beauty. The YouTuber is being sued alongside her husband, James Westbrook.
Halo Beauty is best known for their beauty vitamins, which they launched in 2018.