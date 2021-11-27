'Baking It': Release date, trailer and more about Andy Samberg's holiday special show

Premiering on December 2, Peacock's holiday season-inspired competition series Baking It will bring together top home cooks for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions.

Comedians Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg will be seen hosting the much anticipated baking show.

Eight teams of home bakers will create mouth-watering festive treats to win a grand cash prize of $50,000 and the title of Best in Dough.

According to Maya, the unscripted series will be judged by four opinionated, real-life grandmothers who “judge you because they love you and want you to do better."

When will Baking It be released?

The six-episode series will premiere on December 2, exclusively on Peacock.

Here's a video clip of Seth Meyers interviewing Baking It star Andy Samberg:

Official trailer for Bakiing It

The trailer for the holiday series Baking It was released on November 18. The snippet gives viewers the gist of all the fun and drama that will unfold in the cooking show.

In the video clip, Andy Samberg says:

"I'm going to say having kids was the best thing that happened to me until this show. Now this is like my real baby, you know what I mean?"

Watch the official trailer for the Peacock series here:

All about the holiday special show

Maya Rudolph from SNL and Andy Samberg from Brooklyn Nine-Nine come together in the wintery baking series. The holiday show is a spin-off of Amy Poehler’s Making It crafting competition series.

Baking It will feature duos of spouses, siblings and best friends who aim to create delicious baked goods for various themed challenges, both savory and sweet.

The two hosts will provide comedic commentary while the contestants fight to impress the judges.

The judging panel will include Anne “Grandma” Leonhard, Norma “Bubbe” Zager, Sherri “Gigi” Williams and Harriet “Nana” Robin.

Baking It is executive produced by Andy and Maya, Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky.

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha