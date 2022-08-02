5 best sitcoms to watch on Netflix right now

Netflix boasts an amazing library that is made up of some great, all-time favorite sitcoms. Over the years, it has added timeless shows like Friends, Seinfield, Two and a Half Men, and much more. So, it's established that we can rely on Netflix's collection for a hearty laugh.

Situational comedy is a genre that everybody enjoys, but one has a hard time deciding on what to watch. Mostly because the storylines are not up to the mark and the show doesn't live up to your expectations. If only someone could find the perfect sitcom for you, right?

Don't worry as we've got your back. If you often delve into deep philosophical questions about the after-life or want to see the quintessential coming-of-age drama coupled with comedy on Netflix, then this list's definitely for you.

Teenage troubles to after-life chaos, here are some sitcoms recommendations for you on Netflix

1) Never Have I Ever (2020 - present)

Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling, who is best known for her work in The Office and The Mindy Project, is a light-hearted watch. It stars Maiteryi Ramkrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young.

The popular sitcom revolves around a first-generation Indian-American teenager, Devi Vishwakumar, who recently lost her father and is dealing with trauma all the while balancing a rollercoaster of social life as a high schooler.

Never Have I Ever @neverhaveiever healthy relationship? debatable. intrusive thoughts? sounds about right. devi and the gang are back! tune in on august 12! healthy relationship? debatable. intrusive thoughts? sounds about right. devi and the gang are back! tune in on august 12! ✨ https://t.co/Nwh20YhmFg

Devi is an intelligent, witty, smart kid who desperately wants a boyfriend to become the cool kid. Devi has a crush on Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the school's heartthrob. The only problem is that he is way out of her league, at least that's what she thinks. To add to her misery, she has a love-hate relationship with her mother who is trying her best to be a good mother.

Never Have I Ever @neverhaveiever she may be an overbearing mom but she knows when her daughter needs a hug and not a death stare she may be an overbearing mom but she knows when her daughter needs a hug and not a death stare 💖 https://t.co/YFoJLYR8NG

The coming-of-age drama has become an audience favorite lately and is all set to drop its season three on August 13, 2022, only on Netflix.

2) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 - 2021)

After a glorious run of eight seasons, everybody's favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to an end in September 2021. The show may have ended its run, but it's still a strong contender in the sitcom genre.

The show stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio and Andre Braugher. Often hailed as one of the most 'woke' shows, B99 is not your average sitcom. It gave us iconic friendships, creative storylines and inoffensive, witty humor.

The show revolves around an eccentric team of detectives in Brooklyn. At the precinct, a new case means a day full of adventure. Watch this show if you want to break away from staple sitcoms and would love to see a diverse, intelligent, and heartfelt comedy that incorporates police procedural themes without the grimmness of it.

3) The Good Place (2016 - 2020)

If you like a bit of philosophy with your comedy, then this show might be for you. Presented to you by Michael Schur, the creator of The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place is a hilarious yet thought-provoking take on the after-life.

The show centers around Eleanor, who led a morally corrupt life but has somehow ended up in heaven. There was a goofup where Eleanor was mistaken for another woman who was selfless and worked towards helping people all her life. Now, the best she can do is play along till it all blows up in her face.

Thich Nhat Hahn Solo @NeverNotMarck



It's likely my favorite comedy series, and maybe in my Top 10 shows of all time. Just finished my third watch-through of #TheGoodPlace , and holy forking shirtballs, it is just so damn good and funny and sweet and smart.It's likely my favorite comedy series, and maybe in my Top 10 shows of all time. Just finished my third watch-through of #TheGoodPlace, and holy forking shirtballs, it is just so damn good and funny and sweet and smart.It's likely my favorite comedy series, and maybe in my Top 10 shows of all time. https://t.co/WqqJnW9s4X

The show aired from 2016 to 2020 as the creators wanted to keep it short and didn't stretch it beyond a good four seasons. It has a stellar cast of Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper, and D'Arcy Carden.

The show is funny and has a message for everyone - we all owe it to each other to be good. You can stream all four seasons on Netflix.

4) Grace and Frankie (2015 - 2022)

A Netflix original, Grace and Frankie recently concluded in April 2022 after seven seasons. It stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the titular roles.

The two women have been rivals for as long as they can remember, but things take a turn when their husbands fall in love. Grace and Frankie realize that they only have one other to fall back on.

The show is a breath of fresh air as it doesn't follow the standard trope of sitcoms. It is a wholesome drama that talks about love, family and friendship. The dynamic characters add a unique flavor to the story. Grace and Frankie's husbands - Robert and Sol - are learning to lead their lives as a married couple in their 70s. Throw in the dramatic children of the couple and you have a recipe for a great laugh.

Watch Grace and Frankie, available for streaming only on Netflix.

5) Sex Education (2019 - present)

The show has received a lot of critical acclaim and has become a popular favorite, quite deservingly. Sex Education on Netflix is a coming-of-age drama that hilariously traverses the lives of confused teenagers at Moordale Secondary School. The show's central character is Otis, an awkward boy who reluctantly becomes a s*x therapist at school.

This Netflix original is a trailblazer as it unabashedly talks about taboos amongst teenagers. The show is all about exploring the spectrum and educating teenagers and adults alike about intimacy. There are grand moments in the show that have made history - like the episode with a positive message on HIV.

The show stars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson and Connor Swindells. It is an on-going show and will return to Netflix with season four.

