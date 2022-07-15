Sex Education Season 4 cast exit: Why is Tanya Reynolds not returning to Netflix show?

Actress Tanya Reynolds, who played the role of Lily Iglehart in Netflix's acclaimed comedy series Sex Education, has quit the show, per the UK's Radio Times. The news comes a few days after actress Patricia Allison, who plays Ola Nyman in Sex Education, announced her exit from the series on Capital Xtra Breakfast, a UK radio show.

The filming for Sex Education season 4 is expected to begin this month and fans can expect the new installment to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023. With that said, read on to find out why Tanya Reynolds is not returning to Sex Education for the fourth season.

Netflix's Sex Education: Tanya Reynolds quits ahead of season 4

According to the UK's Radio Times, Tanya Reynolds won't be returning to Sex Education for the series' fourth season. The actress revealed (obtained via Radio Times) that she's ''very sad'' that she won't be returning to the show. She further stated the reason behind her exit from the series, explaining,

''It's just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.''

Reynolds also expressed her love for the character of Lily Iglehart, and her stint with the show, saying,

"I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Lily Iglehart is one of the show's most popular characters, and Reynolds received positive reviews from critics for her performances in all three seasons of the show. In an interview with Capital Xtra Breakfast, actress Patricia Allison announced that she's quitting the show as well. Allison played the pivotal role of Ola Nyman throughout the show's first three seasons. Prior to Allison, Simone Ashley, who portrayed the character of Olivia Hanan, had also confirmed her departure from Sex Education season 4 during an interaction with ITV's This Morning.

Sex Education focuses on the various lives that cross paths at Moordale Secondary School. The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, tone, performances by the cast, and detailed exploration of complex themes.

Tanya Reynolds' recent works

Tanya Reynolds currently stars in HBO's horror-comedy The Baby, wherein she essays the role of Helen. The series stars Michelle de Swarte, Amber Grappy, Amira Ghazalla, and Albie Hills as part of its main cast. It premiered on HBO on April 24, 2022, to mostly positive reviews from critics.

Apart from The Baby, Reynolds appeared in the recently released children's show, Dodger, wherein she portrays the character of Queen Victoria. She's also starred in a number of films and shows over the years, including Delicious, Outlander, Fanny Lye Deliver'd, and many more. She was a part of the main cast of Sex Education and received critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayal of her character, Lily Iglehart. Currently, Reynolds has Channel 4's comedy series, I Hate You, lined up for release.

