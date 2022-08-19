"Go make a bazillion dollars and get out of my face" - Aubrey Plaza of 'Parks and Recreation' fame calls out Drake while struggling to hit pitches in latest episode of 'Celebrity Sluggers'

The recent episode of “Celebrity Sluggers” featured “Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza. While Plaza took a swing on the new series from MLB Originals with host Hannah Stocking, she also challenged rap star Drake.

Aubrey Plaza called out rap star Drake

When Stocking disclosed that Drake’s real name is Aubrey as well, Plaza replied:

“I was Aubrey first and you’re ashamed of the name anyway. Bro, Go make a bazillion dollars and get out of my face.”

Watch the episode here:

Aubrey Plaza was as concentrated as anyone has ever been on such a challenge when it came time to (try to) crush dingers. She donned a personalized Phillies jersey and took swings against the pitches Stocking fed into the machine.

Plaza told MLB.com that she attributes some of her fiery and competitive nature to the intense softball leagues she used to play in.

“I grew up playing softball, I was on a travel team. We made it to Oklahoma City nationals, so yeah, I took it really seriously growing up. I just tried to remember what 12-year-old me would do out there.”

Xolo Mariduea of the Netflix series "Cobra Kai" and social media celebrity Charli D'Amelio will both appear on upcoming episodes of "Celebrity Sluggers." American dancer, singer, and YouTuber Jojo Siwa recently appeared on the show and displayed her skills.

Jojo Siwa at the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Aubrey Plaza has a busy August. She posted a couple of photos from the set of her latest film.

“This guy. Jeff Bierman. Cinematographer for Emily The Criminal. We were so lucky to have you capturing this story with your brilliant mind and talent. This movie would not have been possible without you and you f****n know it! So much love and respect.” – Aubrey

Plaza's movie, "Emily the Criminal," is already in theaters, and "Spin Me Round" releases today, August 19. "Little Demon," an animated FX premiere, is scheduled to air August 25.

