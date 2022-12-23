“We saw it buddy”: Samuel L Jackson Twitter likes spark hilarious memefest online 

Samuel L Jackson recently found himself on the Twitter trending page after he accidentally liked a few adult videos on his verified public account that has over 9 million followers.

The likes left his fans shocked and also sparked a memefest online. However, several followers warned the actor of the mishap and speculated that he forgot to switch between his public and private accounts.

Some Twitter users also joked that Jackson forgot that his Twitter likes section was visible to the public. Shortly after that Marvel star began trending, the likes were removed from his account.

However, eagle-eyed fans took screenshots of the likes and many jokingly told the Jackson that they already spotted his online activity:

The Twitter likes incident happened on the heels of Samuel L Jackson’s 74th birthday. The actor celebrated the special occasion cutting a cake onstage after performing in the Main Stem revival of The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

The cake was brought onstage as a surprise by Reverend Al Sharpton during the curtain-call of the show. The play is being directed by Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson and first opened on October 13. The show also marks Jackson’s return to stage after nearly a decade.

The actor previously played Martin Luther King Jr. in The Mountaintop and was even part of The Piano Lesson cast in 1987, playing the role of Boy Willie.

Speaking to Variety, Jackson shared that living with Richardson makes it easier for them to work together:

“I’m used to listening to her, so that’s not a problem.”

Samuel L Jackson and LaTanya Richardson tied the knot in 1980 and have been married for nearly 40 years. The couple are also proud parents to their daughter Zoe.

Twitter reacts to Samuel L Jackson’s likes incident

Samuel L Jackson recently trended online after accidentally liking some adult videos on his public Twitter account. Although the likes were eventually removed, fans were quick to notice the mishap.

In the wake of the incident, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the situation with a barrage of hilarious memes and funny comments:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Jackson will address the Twitter likes incident in the days to come.

About Samuel L Jackson in brief

Samuel L Jackson is one of the most prominent actors of all time (Image via Getty Images)

Samuel L Jackson is one of the most prominent and recognized actors and producers in Hollywood. He is the third-highest grossing actor of all time, with his films collectively grossing over $27 billion worldwide.

Jackson began his career as a theatre artist with the 1980 play Mother Courage and her Children. Following his time at Broadway, the actor went on to appear in films like Goodfellas, True Romance, Juice, Jurassic Park and Menace II Society, among others.

He rose to further prominence with his collaborations with Spike Lee in movies like School Daze, Jungle Fever, Do the Right, Oldboy, Chi-Raq and others. Jackson’s breakthrough role came with the 1994 film Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, which earned him a nomination Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and made him a BAFTA winner.

Samuel L Jackson continued to collaborate with Tarantino in hits like Django Unchained, Jackie Brown and The Hateful Eight. He also appeared in several blockbusters like Die Hard with a Vengeance, A Time to Kill, Deep Blue Sea, Unbreakable, Shaft, S.W.A.T., Coach Carter, Snakes on a Plane, Kong: Skull Island, Glass and many others.

Jackson also garnered worldwide recognition for playing Jedi Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and ultimate the Marvel character Nick Fury in 11 MCU films. He is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, set to premiere in early 2023.

Earlier this year, Samuel L Jackson received the Academy Honorary Award from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for being “a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide.”

