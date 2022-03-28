What did Billie Eilish win an Oscar for? Fans rejoice as singer, and brother Finneas, win first Academy Award

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and brother Finneas on Sunday won an Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards for No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name. The siblings won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

The song earlier won a Grammy for Best Song written for Visual Media in March 2021. Billie Eilsih has also become the first artist born in the 21st century to win an Oscar.

While accepting the award, Billie Eilish said,

“This is so unbelievable, I could scream.” The 20-year-old singer thanked Hans Zimmer, who provided the orchestral arrangement for the song and guitarist Johnny Marr “for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond.”

Meanwhile, Hans Zimmer won an Oscar for the best original score category at the Academy Awards for the music of Dune.

Finneas, meanwhile, said,

“Last thing, we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people too. Thank you to the Academy. We promise not to lose these.”

The Academy @TheAcademy "We promise not to lose these." - Finneas O'Connell, winner of Best Original Song along with Billie Eilish "We promise not to lose these." - Finneas O'Connell, winner of Best Original Song along with Billie Eilish https://t.co/eTfoYOjgjU

Here's how fans reacted to Billie Eilish and Finneas winning the Best Original Song for the latest James Bond track

Fans took to Twitter to react to the singer's latest win, and posted videos of Billie Eilish performing No Time to Die at the Oscars. Some also shared the 20-year-old's achievements, while others shared pictures of her childhood with brother Finneas.

ck ♡’s rae @ckdollabillie 17 grammy nominations headlining coachella and glastonburry and and oscar i believe this is billie eilish’s world we are just living on it

17 grammy nominations headlining coachella and glastonburry and and oscar i believe this is billie eilish’s world we are just living on it https://t.co/30r51GyX7N

ً @thewayq it’s billie eilish and zoe kravitz hugging and jumping up and down for me after winning the oscar #oscars it’s billie eilish and zoe kravitz hugging and jumping up and down for me after winning the oscar #oscars https://t.co/EaZjXviuPx

Sthe @Moonhsok who got the grammys? billie eilish

who got the oscar? billie eilish who got the grammys? billie eilish who got the oscar? billie eilish https://t.co/QGFycFG4W9

Madboy ⁶𓅓 @takecarehours Billie Eilish winning 7 Grammys (one being album of the year), a golden globe and now an OSCAR only 3 years after her debut album and she’s only 20, that’s INSANE Billie Eilish winning 7 Grammys (one being album of the year), a golden globe and now an OSCAR only 3 years after her debut album and she’s only 20, that’s INSANE

More about Billie Eilish's accomplishments

Billie Eilish is among the youngest winners to receive an Academy award. Previously. Markéta Irglová won an Oscar in 2008 in the Best Original Song category for Falling Slowly when she was 19 years old. However, Billie Elish and Finneas are the first American songwriters to win Best Original Song for a Bond theme.

Among the other nominees in the same category -- Best Original Song were Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for Be Alive from King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, Van Morrison for Down to Joy from Belfast and Diane Warren for Somehow You Do from Four Good Days.

The past Bond movies, Skyfall and Spectre, have also won Best Original Song at the Oscars but were written by English singers and songwriters. Skyfall was written by Adele and Paul Epworth while Spectre’s Writing’s on the Wall was written by Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes.

By winning the Academy Award, Billie Eilish is halfway through her EGOT -- Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Earlier in January, No Time to Die won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and, last year, a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Billie Eilish has received several awards and nominations through the course of her career, the most recent of which were seven Grammys in the years 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the singer won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the album Bad Guy.

That same year she won Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal album awards for the album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? In 2021, she won Record of the Year award for Everything I Ever Wanted, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for No Time to Die.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan