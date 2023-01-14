Ant-Man 3 spoilers: 5 major plot-twists to expect

Ant-Man 3, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

The film is highly anticipated by many fans as it will finally introduce the overarching villain of the Multiverse saga, Kang the Conqueror, who will be essayed by Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft County fame. Majors previously portrayed Kang's noble but questionable variant, He Who Remains, in the first season finale of Disney+ series, Loki.

Not only will the movie introduce Kang, it will also take a deep dive into the Quantum Realm and fully explore the microscopic world. Marvel Comics' villain MODOK will also finally make his live-action theatrical debut in the MCU.

As such, audiences can expect to see a lot in the film, particularly a lot of plot twists. This listicle will cover five potential twists that might be present in the movie.

Disclaimer: This listicle contains potential spoilers for Ant-Man 3.

Potential Ant-Man 3 spoilers: 5 twists and turns that will have a major impact in the MCU

1) MODOK is the primary villain of the first half of the film

MODOK in Ant-Man 3 (image via Marvel Studios)

It seems like Kang will be the primary antagonist from the start to finish in Ant-Man 3, as evidenced by his significant presence in both the trailers released so far.

Marvel, known for their unpredictability in their movies and shows, could flip the switch and make MODOK the primary villain for the first half of the film, until Kang arrives midway through the story or at the end of the first act.

This would make sense as MODOK is rumored to be Corey Stoll's Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket from the first film, which could prove to be true in the film.

Cross has a personal vendetta against Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Hank Pym, and Hope van Dyne (Wasp) for his defeat. As such, it would make sense for him to be a menace to the heroes until Kang arrives and takes over the role of the main villain, with MODOK then working with him, as shown in the second trailer.

2) Bill Murray's Krylar turns into a good guy

Bill Murray as Krylar in Ant-Man 3 (image via Marvel/Getty Images)

Bill Murray's role in Ant-Man 3, while undisclosed for a while, was eventually revealed to be that of a character named Krylar.

He is an obscure mention in the comics, and only appeared in one issue of The Incredible Hulk. There, he was revealed to be a scientist of the Microverse and the creator of a device that could influence a person's dreams or nightmares. Krylar was eventually killed in the same comic after teaming up with the Hulk to take out a common enemy, Lord Visis, whom he was earlier allied with.

Bill Murray's Krylar in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will serve as the leader of the Axia community of the Quantum Realm, who have a history with Janet van Dyne.

In the Eli Manning show, Murray stated that he would be playing a villain, saying, "My power is, I'm a bad guy." However, Marvel could flip the switch and make Krylar a hero after his initial villainous display. He might even help Janet, Scott Lang, and the gang in stopping Kang, and possibly even sacrifice himself.

3) Janet van Dyne revealed to have had a romantic affair in the Quantum Realm

Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man 3 (image via Marvel Studios)

As revealed in the first Ant-Man film, Janet van Dyne was trapped in the Quantum Realm for 40 years. This happened while on a mission for S.H.I.E.L.D with her husband Hank, where she went subatomic to disable a nuclear missile. Janet's "death" had a huge impact on Hank and made him quit the secret organization.

Her comeback led to a lot of fans questioning as to what had happened to her during her time there. Fans got a taste of it via both Ant-Man 3 trailers, which revealed that she had made an acquaintance with Kang, until their alliance crumbled after she discovered he was dangerous.

However, she might have had a romantic affair with another man, presumably Krylar, during her stay in the Quantum Realm. This would leave everyone shocked, which would make for an interesting dynamic and plot point.

4) Hank Pym dies instead of Scott Lang

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym in Ant-Man (image via Marvel Studios)

Although the latest trailer for Ant-Man 3 heavily teased Scott Lang's presumed death, Marvel could make Hank Pym pass away instead. Some fans might say Hank is too old to don the suit, but one should remember that he is willing to do anything to protect his family. This is shown by the lengths he went to rescue his wife Janet from the Quantum Realm.

Hank Pym is a major character that Marvel could kill off in Ant-Man 3 and it would make sense. Hank no longer has any real purpose in the franchise, given that his story arc is complete.

Who knows, maybe Hank was wearing the Ant-Man suit when Kang crushed the helmet. After all, Marvel is known for the heavy edits in their trailers. This is proven by how well they managed to hide the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man in the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

5) Instead of dying, Scott Lang could get trapped in the Quantum Realm

Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (image via Marvel Studios)

As mentioned earlier, Scott Lang's death was teased by Marvel in the second trailer for Ant-Man 3. However, the creative team could decide not to kill him off but rather trap him in the Quantum Realm. This would force Hope and Cassie Lang to figure out how to get him out of there during the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Scott could be trapped in the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man 3 by sacrificing his only escape option to ensure Hope, Cassie, and possibly Hank or Janet (if one of them makes it out alive at the end of the film) get away.

Meanwhile, he would be fighting Kang, only to get trapped after being defeated. Kang would then leave, destroying any and all means by which Scott could get back to his daughter and Hope.

This move would certainly make fans happy, but they would still feel worried and left with a lot of questions.

