''Looks like Cap n' Crunch'': Netizens divided over Bill Murray's cameo in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer

The new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania features Bill Murray, who makes his MCU debut with the movie. His cameo has triggered a wave of reactions from fans on Twitter.

Many seemed excited about his role, while others mocked his look in the trailer. One user mentioned that Murray's looks in the trailer resemble Cap'n Crunch, referring to Quaker Oats' animated ad.

Overall, the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has generated mostly positive reviews from fans on Twitter.

Twitter polarized over Bill Murray's appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on the new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer. Many weren't pleased with Bill Murray's appearance in the film, while others praised his comic style and expressed enthusiasm about his role.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jalen Walker @Jay_Walk_



• The official introduction of Kang The Conqueror (Minus the “Loki” version)



• Deep exploration of the Quantum Realm



Marvel's #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania has potential to be in the top 5 Marvel movies of all time!
• The official introduction of Kang The Conqueror (Minus the "Loki" version)
• Deep exploration of the Quantum Realm
• Bill Murray… BILL FREAKING MURRAY!!

Will Sloan @WillSloanEsq

Whoa, Bill Murray in the new Ant Man? That's epic 🤣 #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania

Hānna @_Hahnapaulooza



Scott Lang 10/10, soundtrack 10/10, things that didn’t age well & surprised me by not ending up on the cutting room floor *coughs* Bill Murray *coughs* 0/10.



Scott Lang 10/10, soundtrack 10/10, things that didn't age well & surprised me by not ending up on the cutting room floor *coughs* Bill Murray *coughs* 0/10.

In all honesty, this looks brilliant, I'm scared to let myself get my hopes up. #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania

Bashenga's Eyes @Absurdian_

Can't believe they showed Bill Murray in the trailer 😭 #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania

The Fish in a Barrel @dafishinabarrel

Seems to be alot of people on Twitter acting like Bill Murray was hired just two days before the #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania trailer dropped.

Brian Killdozer Myers 🎃🔪 @fluffyman85

#AntManandTheWaspQuantumania Trailer: Aside from the rather unfortunate sight of Bill Murray, this definitely looks a very interesting way to change things up for these characters, though I hope it doesn't feel too samey to other cosmic Marvel.

Adam Doctolero @AdamDoctolero

#AntManandTheWaspQuantumania looks like it's going to be incredible, but not great timing in terms of having Bill Murray in the #MCU. Hopefully Kang disintegrates him.

Some fans slammed Bill Murray's casting due to his recent misconduct allegations. Murray allegedly misbehaved with a ''younger woman'' on the set of Being Mortal. During an interview with CNBC, Murray said,

''I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way. As of now, we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other. We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me.''

Filming for Being Mortal has been put on hold since the allegations were made.

Not many details about Murray's character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is known at this point. However, based on various reports, he's expected to play a villain in the movie.

A quick look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, plot, and cast

The trailer opens on a fun and lighthearted note as viewers are introduced to the main characters. As the plot is established, things take a tight turn in the trailer's second half.

Overall, the trailer offers a glimpse of the film's tone and a quick look at the pivotal events that unfold but doesn't reveal too many pivotal details that could ruin the viewing experience for audiences. Fans can look forward to an entertaining flick that lives up to the hype.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per Marvel, reads:

''In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp.''

The description further reads,

''Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.''

The film stars several prominent actors in pivotal roles, like Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas, among many others.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to arrive in theaters on February 17, 2023.

