Hilarious Ant-Man and The Wasp memes trend after 'strange' 'Quantumania' logo surfaces online

Marvel's upcoming project Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been trending online after its new alleged logo was leaked, presumably by a crew member. The new or alternate logo of the film is borderline illegible, and fans would not have recognized the title from the typography if the title was not already known.

The new logo for the third installment of the Ant-Man series in the snap appears to be legit as it is on the back of a production crew chair. The subtitle part of the typography meant to signify 'Quantumania' comprises intersecting circles and parabolas, which renders the text indecipherable.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was previously slated for a February 17, 2023 release. However, Disney recently delayed most of its upcoming MCU films, including Ant-Man 3, which was pushed back by five months to July 28, 2023.

How MCU fans reacted to the illegible new logo of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

To no one's surprise, Marvel fans tried to decipher the new typography in the leaked photo showcasing the alternate logo. While the logo was indecipherable, it spawned hilarious reactions and memes from followers.

Kirbo @BlueberryKirbo bro ant man and the wasp got themselves a captcha for a logo bro ant man and the wasp got themselves a captcha for a logo https://t.co/o0op7lhTbO

Boo-is 👻🎃 @lewisjwr who was the graphic designer for this ant man and the wasp logo I just want to talk who was the graphic designer for this ant man and the wasp logo I just want to talk https://t.co/5JFOY4Bfak

What could the new 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' logo mean?

As of yet, the only possible explanation behind this confusing logo could be to signify the presence of Kang the Conqueror in the movie. The weird symbols in the logo could either be referring to the Kang variant's orthography (written form of a language) for a preferred futuristic or ancient language.

The text could also be based on an otherworldly language. Ant-Man and The Wasp sequel is almost confirmed to feature the quantum realm heavily, and it could also establish the Quantum Realm city. Therefore, the language could belong to a sentient microversal species that are perhaps associated with Kang.

Other possible explanations:

Like in the comics, Kang could have traveled back from the future to ancient Egypt, where he established himself as Pharaoh Rama-Tut. Thus, the language could have an extremely ancient origin which Kang might have influenced.

On December 10, 2020, Marvel Head Kevin Feige announced that Jonathan Majors would be playing Kang, the Conqueror, in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel. Following that, Loki Episode 6 introduced the good variant of Kang, aka "He Who Remains."

While it is unknown whether the variant survived Sylvie's attack, it is plausible that Kang's "evil" variant shows up as the antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The movie will be directed by Peyton Reed, who will be returning for the third time along with the main cast: Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne). The third installment will also feature Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be written by Jeff Loveness of Rick and Morty fame.

