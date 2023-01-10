Will Abby Ryder Fortson be in Ant-Man 3? Everyone Marvel is bringing back

The final marketing campaign of Ant-Man 3 or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has begun with its new story trailer. The trailer became intense when Kang and Scott Lang got involved in a lethal tussle. This is a battle that Scott cannot win, but he’d try his best to get back to his normal life, where he could be there for his daughter, Cassie.

Talking about Cassie Lang, a prevalent question among fans is whether Abby Ryder Fortson will be in Ant-Man 3. She made her MCU debut in the first Ant-Man and returned in Ant-Man and the Wasp. But what about Quantumania?

Will Abby Ryder Fortson return in Ant-Man 3?

Abby Ryder Fortson first played Cassie Lang when she was around seven years old. Then she returned in Ant-Man and the Wasp when she was 10. That’s when the future team-up between Cassie Lang and her father was set up, as Cassie said that she wanted to be her dad’s partner in the cutest baby voice possible.

But right after that, Avengers: Endgame skipped five years in the MCU. So, the Russos were forced to use an older actor for Cassie Lang. Hence, Emma Fuhrmann made her MCU debut. Unfortunately for her, she didn’t get to return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Cassie was recast once again.

In late 2020, Kevin Feige announced that Kathryn Newton would play Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But somehow, people were still left asking whether we could see Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man 3. The official answer to that question is no.

Fortson did not return to film any new scenes in Quantumania. She was a part of some flashbacks in the latest trailer, but that’s about it. One might think that since she is slightly older now, she could have played the current version of Cassie in the MCU. But that’s not it.

She is 14 years old right now, and she was just 12 when Quantumania was filmed. Currently, Cassie Lang is supposed to be somewhere around 17-18 in the MCU. So, Fortson couldn’t have returned. Only Fuhrmann could have returned, but the creative team may have thought that maybe her performance didn’t fulfill the requirements of Cassie’s current version. Hence, she was replaced too.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast and synopsis

Quantumania brings back the core team of Ant-Man as the likes of Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne), and Michelle Pfieffer (Janet Van Dyne) are back along with Michael Douglas (Hank Pym). Jonathan Majors (Kang), Bill Murray (Krylar), and Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang) will act as the new additions.

But a major character that’s being brought back is Darren Cross (Corey Stoll). However, he is returning in the new avatar of MODOK, who seems to be the right-hand man of Kang himself.

At its heart, Quantumania will be a father-daughter story. Here’s the official synopsis:

"Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

Quantumania will explore the Quantum Realm like never before, and it is set to arrive on February 17, 2023.

