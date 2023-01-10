''Looks so cartoonish'': Marvel fans slam CGI in new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Marvel finally released the much-awaited trailer for Paul Rudd-starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which took the internet by storm, but not for all good reasons. Fans seemed very disappointed with the new trailer due to the below-par CGI.

Twitter has been flooded with fan reactions where people have been criticizing the CGI as it:

"Looks so cartoonish.."

Leo Hu @HuHu1985 @MarvelStudios CG looks so cartoonish and bad comparing to Avatar2... Hopefully the story is good. @MarvelStudios CG looks so cartoonish and bad comparing to Avatar2... Hopefully the story is good.

You can also watch the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here.

"Already expecting the CGI to be pretty bad": Fans get disappointed with the new trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Many Marvel fans seemed to be disappointed with the new Ant-Man trailer as after waiting with anticipation for a very long time, they were not happy with how the CGI in the new trailer looked.

Although fans are excited to have a new trailer for their favorite superhero movie, there is an underlying tone of disappointment with the cheap CGI. Fans feel it is unexpected for Marvel to cheap out on CGI as it did with Ant-Man.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's recently released trailer below.

:{ @intotheether0 Is it just me or does the quantum realm look like a cgi mess and not a good setting for #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Is it just me or does the quantum realm look like a cgi mess and not a good setting for #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania

Bart @Bart2389 Ngl I’m really worried to see how Modok’s face will look in the #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania trailer tonight since it sounds like we will see his actual face. I’m already expecting the CGI to be pretty pretty bad as I really don’t know how you make good CGI for a guy like Ngl I’m really worried to see how Modok’s face will look in the #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania trailer tonight since it sounds like we will see his actual face. I’m already expecting the CGI to be pretty pretty bad as I really don’t know how you make good CGI for a guy like https://t.co/AaIhF3ulPx

Master0fWind @George_Editor_ Movie looks good. Cgi looks way too rushed this time. Kang is fire. Actually kynda excited #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Movie looks good. Cgi looks way too rushed this time. Kang is fire. Actually kynda excited #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania

GRAVE @GraveDBD The new #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania trailer tells us that Marvel is going to cheap out with the VFX and CGI for the next Phase of MCU movies The new #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania trailer tells us that Marvel is going to cheap out with the VFX and CGI for the next Phase of MCU movies 💀 https://t.co/QlPDurncX9

Bruce Wayne @AuraVivek007 Marvel is all cgi no substance...fed up with their formulaic movies... #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Marvel is all cgi no substance...fed up with their formulaic movies... #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania

Ashley Tripp @AshleyT00528789 @BenjaminSWatson The only big thing I'm looking for is the big trailer for Ant Man and the wasp quantumania!!! I need a giant floating CGI head with little arms and legs and is a maniac!!! @BenjaminSWatson The only big thing I'm looking for is the big trailer for Ant Man and the wasp quantumania!!! I need a giant floating CGI head with little arms and legs and is a maniac!!!

Everything to know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With the third Ant-Man movie hitting theaters on February 17, MCU will be kicking off its Phase Five. After a polarizing response from viewers for Phase Four, where MCU was critiqued for falling short of expectations, it remains to be seen if Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be able to restore Marvel's reputation.

Overall, the visuals for the new trailer look neat and there are some clean shots, but there have been concerns with the over-saturation of massive IP franchises.

Do we have a plot for Ant-Man 3?

Following Comic-Con, Marvel released the first synopsis for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. It read as follows:

"Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.".

Take a look at the characters and the cast

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will of course be back in their lead roles as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/The Wasp respectively. They will be joined by returning cast members Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne.

Much to the delight of fans, Marvel has confirmed that Jonathan Majors will be playing Kang the Conqueror, a popular villain in the MCU universe. He is the newest attraction of the movie. Kathryn Newton will also be joining the cast as an older version of Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang and Bill Murray will play a Quantum Realm character called Krylar.

Viewers can also expect to see the franchise's other characters like Jimmy Woo, Michael Peña’s Luis, Judy Greer’s Maggie, and Bobby Cannavale’s Paxton returning for cameos.

Poll : 0 votes