Ant-Man 3 release date: Here's when Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly return to the big screens

Ant-Man 3 is the first MCU Phase 5 movie headed our way, and people are truly excited about it because of Kang the Conqueror. After Loki introduced a variant of MCU’s biggest villain, Ant-Man 3 is giving us the fiercest version of him.

However, apart from Kang, there are plenty of other elements that have fans excited about the film. Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly are returning to the big screen this February, and here’s everything you need to know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man 3 trailer and cast: From Scott Lang to Kang, here's everyone we saw

The second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer hit the internet on January 9, 2023, and it was the big story trailer that everyone was looking forward to. The first video teased a bigger chunk of the Quantum Realm. Now, this second teaser features all the important characters in the film.

The entire Ant-Man team is returning, as the trailer features Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfieffer), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). Emma Fuhrmann played Cassie in Avengers: Endgame, but she has been replaced for this film.

Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Cassie Lang (Image via Marvel)

Jonathan Majors plays multiple Kang variants in the film, while Hollywood veteran Bill Murray plays a Quantum Realm character called Krylar. Another crucial character who is supposed to show up is MODOK from the comics. But the MCU will have a different spin on him, as Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross will turn into the “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing” within the Quantum Realm.

The Ant-Man franchise's other characters like Randal Park’s Jimmy Woo, Michael Peña’s Luis, Judy Greer’s Maggie, and Bobby Cannavale’s Paxton are also expected to show up for cameos.

Ant-Man 3 Release Date

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

Ant-Man movies usually get the July release slot as the first one came out on July 24, 2015, and the sequel arrived on July 6, 2018.

Quantumania was also supposed to come out in a July release window initially (July 28, 2023), but because The Marvels needed more time to wrap up, Marvel switched its release date with Quantumania, meaning Ant-Man 3 will now arrive on February 17, 2023.

Ant-Man 3 runtime

The Ant-Man movies are usually pretty short and sweet, and the third one also follows a similar pattern. The first Ant-Man was 1 hour and 57 minutes long, then Ant-Man and the Wasp followed it up with 1 hour and 58 minutes. Now, Quantumania will be the longest film in the trilogy, spanning 2 hours and 5 minutes, which is still pretty short compared to the majority of MCU films.

However, one would agree that this 125-minute runtime would be good enough for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to tell its story, which includes not one but two major villains.

Ant-Man 3 Plot and Synopsis

Ant-Man vs Kang (Image via Marvel)

Quantumania is supposed to be a good father-daughter story as Scott would want to make up for the time he lost in Cassie’s life due to the blip. Meanwhile, Hank Pym will also spend some quality time with Hope as this could be his final MCU outing.

The official Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania synopsis states:

"Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

The exploration of the Quantum Realm will act as the most enticing feature of this film. But people should also expect setups for the Young Avengers (through a Kate Bishop cameo), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and perhaps even Fantastic Four.

Poll : 0 votes