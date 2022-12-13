Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Shang-Chi, Sam Wilson & Shuri to play central roles in New Avengers

While Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four seem like exciting prospects, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the most anticipated movie before Avengers: Secret Wars. There’s still a bit of time left for it to come, but it would be safe to assume that the production of the Kang Dynasty will begin in the second half of 2023 itself.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Jeff Loveness are pairing up to bring Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to life, but we still don’t know the lineup of heroes that will be involved with the film. There are plenty of heroes scattered all over the world on Earth, and a stable Avengers squad is not working coherently right now. So, who among the Phase 4 and 5 heroes will join the new Avengers?

The potential roster of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Sam Wilson's Captain America (Image via Marvel)

A little while back, the Heavy Spoilers YouTube channel presented a scoop that teased the plot of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Along with the plot, “Steven Spoilsberg” also talked about the Avengers who were going to take the fight to Kang. According to his sources, the likes of Sam Wilson, Shang-Chi, and Shuri are confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avengers outing.

While most scoops are to be taken with a grain of salt, one could argue that this particular piece of information has to be true. In fact, most fans would have come up with a similar presumption. Sam Wilson is the new Captain America, and he will soon establish himself as the leader of the next Avengers line-up.

Shang-Chi and Shuri's Black Panther (Image via Marvel)

Shang-Chi came in as an exciting new prospect, and since the Shang-Chi director is also helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Simu Liu’s appearance seems to be certain.

Shuri just donned the Black Panther armor, and she is currently the smartest person alive on Earth. So, no one can deny her appearance in Avengers 5 either.

But besides these three heroes, there are plenty who could join the New Avengers. Captain Marvel could come in to become a co-leader alongside Captain America. Spider-Man will most likely be returning. Then there are the new Phase 4 heroes such as Monica Rambeau, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. There are many options to be added to the Next Gen Avengers.

Jonathan Majors teases the New Avengers lineup

Jonathan Majors as Kang (Image via Marvel)

In addition to Heavy Spoilers, Kang actor Jonathan Majors mentioned a few names for The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In his interview with Somos Geeks, Majors name-dropped Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) specifically. Somos Geeks asked Majors:

"Marvel has incredible actors with interesting characters. You are proof. Who would you like to share the screen with? You know, fighting with or…?"

Majors replied:

"Yeah, I think this new class of Avengers is quite impressive, you know? Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, I mean, just to name a few. I mean, these actresses are the avant-garde of their generation, in the MCU and outside of it."

Florence Pugh is an interesting addition, for sure.

Bucky and Yelena (Image via Marvel)

Yelena Belova is set to be a part of Thunderbolts. But since she is the new Black Widow replacement, one could imagine her joining the next Avengers squad after the Thunderbolts movie. And because her movie is supposed to lead us into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, even Bucky Barnes could join the New Avengers and reunite with Sam.

And last but not least, the survivors of team Ant-Man from Quantumania will certainly be incorporated into the new draft of Avengers since Ant-Man 3 will directly set up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It will be interesting to see who else makes it to the squad from among Daredevil, Deadpool, Thor, Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, and Blade, among others.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes