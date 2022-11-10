Who is Kang the Conqueror? Marvel's next Thanos, explained

Kang The Conqueror is finally filling the hole that was left after Thanos' defeat. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige proved fan speculation right during Comic-Con 2022, when he revealed that Kang The Conqueror is going to be the next big villain in the MCU.

The mega villain has already made his debut in Loki Season 1. However, that variant of Kang is gone, and now the world is to be taken over by other variants in its place.

With the timeline for future MCU phases being announced, we know that Kang will be fully unleashed in the 2025 film, Avengers 5: The Kang Dynasty. This begs the question: Who is Kang the Conqueror? In this article, we will explore the origins of Kang the Conqueror, his powers, and what the Kang Dynasty is.

Kang The Conqueror: The MCU's next mega villain is no superhuman, but has an array of extraordinary abilities

Kang's origins

Kang in Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel)

Kang the Conqueror first made his entry into Marvel comics in 1963. In the Fantastic Four issue, he was known as Rama-Tut, having not claimed the name of Kang The Conqueror. However, he was subsequently seen in the 1964 issue of The Avengers, where he was simply called Kang.

According to the Marvel biography for the character, he starts off as Nathaniel Richards, one of the descendants of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic). He conducts research into the 31st century and then travels back to Ancient Egypt where he becomes a Pharaoh known as Rama-Tut.

A concept artwork of Kang (Image via Marvel)

Kang battles the Fantastic Four, and upon his defeat, he tries to get back to the 31st century. After accidentally ending up in the 41st century, he eventually conquers the whole planet and claims the name Kang, the Conqueror.

Kang also has an alternate identity as Immortus, who is an older Kang from a much further future. The Time-Keepers give him the responsibility of keeping the integrity of the timeline from falling. He has done that task by committing crimes that can be deemed almost atrocious. It appears the MCU adapted that aspect of Kang in Loki, as "He Who Remains."

Powers of Kang the Conqueror

Trechard @Trechard3 Kang The Conqueror From the Comics who started the first Multiverse war Kang The Conqueror From the Comics who started the first Multiverse war https://t.co/x1hcULtkSx

On the surface, Kang the Conqueror has no powers that are superhuman. This even makes fans wonder why he would be the choice for the next big bad. However, what he lacks in superhuman abilities, Kang more than makes up for in other ways.

Originally a descendant of Reed Richards, Kang has a genius-level intellect. Along with being a skilled tactician, he is also an expert hand-to-hand combatant. These two capabilities when combined can prove to be disastrous for his opponents.

Kang also has access to technology far more advanced than anywhere in the timeline or multiverse he lands. He's also seen in armor that gives him speed, strength enhancements to superhuman proportions, and insane levels of durability.

Kang The Conquerer in Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel)

Apart from the enhancements that would prove viable in battle, Kang's suit also allows him to travel through time and space, and project any kind of energy, force-field, and holographic projections.

His ship, Damocles Base, is his most famous piece of technology. The massive sword-shaped ship allows for time travel.

Kang The Conqueror is known for being extremely honorable, almost to a fault. He always wants to be fair to his opponents, believing that victory is only considered victory when you beat your enemies and they know it.

How could Kang fit in the MCU?

mal ✰ @photonsmight jonathan majors as kang the conqueror is going down as one of the best mcu villains jonathan majors as kang the conqueror is going down as one of the best mcu villains https://t.co/BFPliSFkq7

Jonathan Majors plays Kang The Conqueror in the MCU, and will appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. While Kang doesn't necessarily have any real involvement with Ant-Man in the comics, his presence in the Quantumverse implies that he is using similar technology to the kind Ant-Man and The Wasp have. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that he might even be a ruler there.

After Sylvie killed 'He Who Remains' in Loki, Kang's control might have already started taking effect in the main timeline. 'He Who Remains' might also be responsible for holding off events that happened in Doctor Strange 2.

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

The 2024 Fantastic Four movie may explore the fact that Kang was originally the son of Reed Richards in the comics. Since Reed has already made an appearance in the Multiverse of Madness, Fantastic Four might feature Kang The Conqueror instead of giving us yet another origin story.

Final thoughts

Kang from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania trailer (Image via Marvel)

Kang The Conqueror is a fascinating Marvel villain. With the presence of heroes such as The Winter Soldier, Falcon, and Hawkeye who rely on hand-to-hand combat to fight, Kang might balance the playing field a little. However, with Tony Stark no longer present, things might get tough for the remaining Avengers.

With a threat of the magnitude Kang brings, we might end up seeing a group of multiversal heroes banding together to defeat a multiversal threat. The multiverse is no longer a major barrier in the MCU, and the way things are going, we might see more versions of the Illuminati and the Avengers.

