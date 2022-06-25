Did Wanda really die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Theories explored along with the film writer's explanation

Doctor Strange 2, where Wanda Maximoff plays a significant role, is now available to stream on Disney+. Scarlet Witch seeks the multiverse-hopping abilities of teen superhero America Chavez in the film so she can reunite with her sons in an alternate reality. She refuses to accept that she doesn't have any kids.

Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel shows Stephen Strange fighting Scarlet Witch to protect America who is not yet familiar with her powers. However, she begins to exercise control over her powers over the course of the movie and then tries to beat Scarlet. Although bringing the powerful Witch to her knees is difficult, America manages to send her to Earth-838, where Maximoff's alternate version lives with her two sons.

Seeing Scarlet at their residence, the boys run towards their mother scared. Scarlet attacks her Earth-838 self who tries her best to save her sons. As her Earth-838 self eventually says that she should know that her sons will be loved, Scarlet decides to bring her temple down so that no one could ever be tempted by Darkhold.

Is Wanda dead? Answering the burning question

Scarlet Witch can return to the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans now have some valid questions after watching the conclusion of the movie. They are wondering if Wanda died at the end, and if there is any chance of her coming back to the MCU.

The Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, has become one of the most notable names in the MCU. It definitely wouldn't be fair to end the journey of such a wonderful character so soon. Screenwriter Michael Waldron is yet to provide any confirmation, but he noted the following in an interview with Variety:

"I think that’s up for interpretation. She made some kind of sacrificial act that destroyed the Darkhold in every universe, which is protecting Maximoff in every universe from being seduced by the Darkhold. Whether she’s dead or not remains to be seen. I know what it’s like to love characters and to not want them to be gone and to hate when they do bad things. But that’s that’s part of the fun of watching stuff and getting swept up in it."

Well, we can hope that Maximoff will return like she did in The Children's Crusade comic book, where she was brought back to life by Doctor Doom. Moreover, WandaVision showed us that Maximoff is a Nexus entity who can alter reality and Universal Time, so there is a high possibility that she is simply hiding somewhere in the Multiverse. We can also be optimistic because it should not be too difficult for her to protect herself from a falling mountain given her immense powers.

Earth-838 Wanda (Image via Marvel Studios)

As it is, MCU keeps bringing back characters to life, so the chances of Maximoff being back in action soon are looking pretty good. It will ultimately come down to Marvel Studios' vision for the character.

Moreover, WandaVision gave birth to another version of Vision, namely White Vision, who wanted to kill Maximoff and Vision. However, he took Vision's memories, so Vision is still alive in the MCU in a sense. Thus, Marvel might bring her back to give closure to Wanda and Vision's story.

