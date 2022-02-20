Top 5 alternate versions of Vision

Vision is the creation of Roy Thomas and artist John Buscema, first seen in The Avengers #57, published in 1968. He is one of the greatest superheroes in Marvel who was initially made by a villainous robot, Ultron, to kill Avengers.

However, Marvel Comics has several versions of Vision that most fans are unfamiliar with. These alternate versions of the character feature a slightly or completely different storyline.

And for hardcore fans who are intrigued to learn about some of the best versions of Vision, here are the top 5 alternate versions of the fictional character.

Note: The list below reflects the personal views of the author.

Exploring the best alternates of Vision

5) Mainframe

Mainframe (Image via Marvel)

In the world of Marvel comics, Mainframe is picturized as the Vision's future version and an associate of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Mainframe is a robot with a high solid metal body that possesses great strength, and he also has the ability to fly. He can also release magnetic beams, laser bursts, and electrical blasts. Besides these, he has a strong knowledge of various technologies and sciences.

Using the Lazarus program, the sophisticated Android can transmit a robotic shell’s programming to any other robotic shell. Usually, he does this whenever his shell is almost destroyed and impossible to repair.

4) Red Vision

Red Vision; Earth 9602 (Image via Marvel)

In the comics, Will Magnus created the alternative so that he could use him as a secret weapon against the Judgment League Avengers. Of course, Red Vision possesses all the powers of the MCU’s Vision, but apart from that, the alternate version has the ability to manipulate air to some extent.

Initially, he intends to join Justice League Avengers and pass on all their secrets to Magnus, which may cause the Avengers’ defeat. However, the creator’s plan failed when Red Vision made the decision to be on the Avengers' team and get involved in the good deeds.

3) Anti-Vision

Anti-Vision is the evil version (Image via Marvel)

Anti-Vision is the alternate that hails from Earth-932. It is a different Earth where all the alternates of the Avengers reality members gather after their world gets destroyed.

This version holds the same power and ability as that of the original. However, their intentions are not the same. Anti-Vision is an evil one who intended to take the destroyed body of the original Vision back to his Earth. He also tried to take over the planet but was defeated by Vision.

2) The Last Avenger Story's Vision

Last Avenger Story Vision (Image via Marvel)

This version was featured in an alternate universe where Ultron and Kang the Conqueror were dominating the world. In fact, this ongoing war also consumed some members of the Avengers.

Unlike the Vision we know in the MCU, this variant created a life with Scarlet Witch, and they had two children. However, their children died when Vision was fighting Quicksilver.

While mourning the death of his children, he joins the remaining Avenger members in their unending fight against Ultron and Kang.

1) White Vision

White Vision (Image via Marvel)

White Vision is the version that we all saw in WandaVision and is a part of the MCU. In comics and in the MCU, this alternate was created after our beloved red-blue Android was ripped apart. Compared to the original version, White Vision was a shell and he didn't have any feelings or memories.

He only moved forward on the orders of Vigilance, the organization that created White Vision. However, everything changes for White Vision when he gets the original Vision's memories. White Vision learns that he is not Wanda's enemy, and he is not a pawn of Vigilance.

Edited by R. Elahi