What time will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness air on Disney +? Release date and more details explored

Marvel fans have an exciting week ahead as the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on Disney+ on June 22, 2022. The film was released in theatres in the US on May 6, 2022, to mostly positive reviews from critics and has been a massive commercial success.

Read further ahead to find out the release time of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+, plot, cast, and more details.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release time on Disney+, plot, what to expect and more

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to release on Disney+ on June 22, 2022 at 3.00 AM ET. The official synopsis of the film on Disney+ reads:

''In Marvel Studios' ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,'' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.''

The film revolves around Doctor Strange who meets America Chavez, a teenage girl who possesses the mysteriously unique ability to traverse across the multiverse. He desperately tries to protect her as she's being hunted but he soon realizes the enormity of the task and seeks help from Wong and Wanda.

The trailer offers a glimpse of several stunning sequences and events that will unfold in the movie. Sam Raimi's unique world-building ability is on display here as Benedict Cumberbatch and the others blend in with astonishing effortlessness. So far, the film has received highly positive reviews from critics, who've praised the film's ambitions and Raimi's stylish direction. Some compared the film with Raimi's cult-classic horror movie, Evil Dead.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role along with Elizabeth Oslen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong in supporting roles. Cumberbatch has played the character in numerous films before, including Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Strange is one of his best-known roles and he's received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character over the years.

Elisabeth Olsen, on the other hand, has also played the role of Wanda Maximoff in numerous films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. She is one of the most familiar names in MCU and has received high praise from critics and fans for her portrayal of the character.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars:

Benedict Wong as Wong

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, who's known for directing several popular superhero and horror films like Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell, the Spider-Man trilogy, and many more. It is written by noted screenwriter Michael Waldron, whose credits include Rick and Morty, Loki, and many more.

You can watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+ on June 22, 2022.

