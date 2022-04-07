"I love Tobey" says Sam Raimi as he opens up on potential 'Spider-Man 4'

After the cancelation of Spider-Man 4, Sam Raimi is about to make his return to the superhero movie genre with the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are hyped because Raimi has not directed a superhero film since Spiderman 3 in 2007 and they cannot wait to see his genius unfolding on the screen again.

The Marvel universe will undoubtedly be blessed by Raimi's return because he has directed some of the best films in the genre with his Spider-Man series. Also, he couldn't have chosen a better character to bring to the screen because Dr. Strange is one of the most fascinating heroes in the MCU.

That said, Raimi still has a special place for Spider-Man in his heart,

"Anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible."

Sitting down with Fandango, Raimi talked about how he would love to go explore the world of Spider-Man again. He might even consider making Spider-Man 4 happen if he gets the go-ahead from Marvel. There is no confirmation as of yet, however, and we should wait before we get our hopes up. But, can we? The Internet has already started talking about it and the speculations are interesting to say the least.

Exploring Spider-Man 4 and the rumours leading to Tobey's return

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the return of Tobey Maguire in the familiar suit. Millions of fans cheered as their childhood Spider-Man was back, as they wondered if there was potential for something more.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel If Sam Raimi makes Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, would you like to see him mentor Miles Morales? If Sam Raimi makes Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, would you like to see him mentor Miles Morales? https://t.co/us8yWVBbPI

Back in late 2020, Collider originally broke the news that Maguire would be returning as Spider-Man in the upcoming Tom Holland film. Fans were excited to see what his return would bring to the table. It also brought out rumors of a Spider-Man 4 since both Maguire and Raimi are actually involved in the franchise again.

Tobey Maguire did actually reprise his role as the web crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The character was a continuation of Raimi's version and we saw his story pick up a few years after Spider-Man 3. The requests for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4 started pouring in immediately. Sony's Twitter acknowledged the requests as well, but could not give us any hope.

It would be pretty cool if we do get to see Spider-Man 4 eventually. The film was originally supposed to introduce a bunch of new characters from the Spider-Man universe. John Malkovich was set to portray Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture and would have been the main villain while Anne Hathaway would have suited up as Black Cat. The cancelation of the film crashed people's hopes.

Now, we have some renewed hope as we wait for confirmation. Until then, we can look forward to Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.

