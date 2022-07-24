How may the Kang Dynasty storyline affect upcoming Avengers movies? Possible MCU trademarks hint at film titles

The term Kang Dynasty quickly gained traction among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) today as a trademark of the same name was revealed online. With a bunch of trademark names leaking, we may be able to form an idea of where this phase of the MCU is heading.

The exact name of the trademark is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is a hint by itself. With no Avengers movie in development at the moment, it may be safe to assume that the above trademark indicates the next big venture of the MCU.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave Marvel Studios has reportedly trademarked the following titles:



'Avengers: Secret Wars'



'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'



'Captain America: New World Order'



'Multiverse Saga'



'Thunderbolts' Marvel Studios has reportedly trademarked the following titles:'Avengers: Secret Wars''Avengers: The Kang Dynasty''Captain America: New World Order''Multiverse Saga''Thunderbolts' https://t.co/49LN50JofW

With the trademark sharing its name with one of the biggest storylines in Marvel Comics, it seems like we may finally get to see Kang unleash his threat. With that being said, let's take a look at what the storyline exactly is, and how it may affect the ongoing phase of movies.

Exploring the Kang Dynasty storyline from the comics and its possible impact on the MCU

Kang Dynsasty (or Kang War for some), penned by Kurt Busiek and Alan Davis, was an important event in the Marvel comic universe. The story spanned between Avengers (Vol. 3) #41 and Avengers (Vol. 3) #54. Almost two decades old now, the storyline may finally make its way onto the big screen.

Kang the Conqueror, a time-traveling warlord from the 30th century, arrives in the 20th century with his son Marcus. He intends to conquer planet Earth and even succeeds in this venture. However, he is eventually defeated in the story by the Avengers.

A page from Kang Dynasty (Image via Marvel Comics)

Being one of the major Avengers storylines, Kang Dynasty proved to be a globetrotting adventure, with almost every hero on Earth taking part in it. The comics feature large-scale events like the invasion of Europe as well as the destruction of the United Nations Headquarters.

With Kang already being introduced in the final episode of Loki, he is all set to make his debut in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There has been no official confirmation yet as to whether Kang is indeed the next villain to be faced in the MCU. However, if the Kang Dynasty title turns out to be true, there is no doubt that the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in for a rude awakening when the time comes.

Jonathan Majors as Kang (Image via Marvel Comics)

A leaked plot line mentioned Kang trying to take over the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and perhaps that could lay the foundation for the aforementioned title. Moreover, the concept of multiple variants of Kang existing at the same time and getting into war with each other, that was established in Loki, could also be explored further.

A page from Kang Dynasty (Image via Marvel Comics)

A bunch of other trademarked titles were leaked as well, including Secret Wars, Captain America: New World Order, and more. The mention of the Multiverse Saga is what intrigued fans the most. With the first three phases of the MCU being named the Infinity Saga, it seems like the following phases may be referred to as the Multiverse Saga.

Kang the Conqueror is set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will release in theaters on February 17, 2023. Jonathan Majors will reprise his role as Kang.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far