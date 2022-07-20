How MCU is teasing 'Secret Wars' saga with Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki Season 2

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe building up towards its next phase, one of the significant theories is that we might see an adaptation of Secret Wars. With the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe building up towards the Infinity Saga, we are ready to see the next big event of this universe.

Secret Wars is one of Marvel's most ambitious stories in the comics. So ambitious that it has two separate stories and involves literally the entirety of the Marvel universe and some parts of the multiverse.

With the storyline being heavily anticipated by fans, here are some reasons why we believe the MCU is teasing it as its next big event.

MCU setting up Secret Wars with newest line of movies/shows

The cover for Secret Wars 2015 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Well, what is Secret Wars is the question you might ask. The first story released in 1984 was written by Jim Shooter and involved Beyonder kidnapping all of Marvel's superheroes and villains and having them battle it out on a planet called the Battleworld.

In 2015, the storyline would be brought back with a reboot that saw the 616 Marvel Universe colliding with the 1610 Marvel Ultimate Universe destroying both. The Battleworld was created with the remaining pieces of the two universes.

With it being established what the storyline is, let's explore now how some of MCU's upcoming projects might lead to it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

There are certain rumors for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever going around online that tell us about the appearance of a specific character. A concept art recently leaked online that leakers have confirmed to be from the film. It showcases the arrival of Doctor Doom in a post-credit scene.

If true, this will be our first big hint at the MCU adapting the storyline from the comics, as Doom plays a prominent role in the 2015 story. With him almost being the main character, this would definitely be a tease.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we will see the return of Jonathan Majors as Kang. With Loki already having established the multiversal traveling in the series and teasing a Kang War with multiple variants of his, it looks like this might be a hint towards Secret Wars.

The story heavily deals with many multiversal aspects, and MCU is known for changing particular elements from the comics. So, don't be shocked when this happens.

Loki Season 2

With season one of Loki already having established multiple timelines and Nexus events, we can expect the show's next outing to expand on that. With the series also dealing with multiversal variants of the character — which the MCU has been building on for a while — this could provide us with our next hint at the storyline from the comics.

With San-Diego Comic-Con right around the corner, here is hoping we soon get to know Marvel's plans for the future. Secret Wars is just too good of a story not to be adapted.

