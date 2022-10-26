5 major takeaways from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (popularly known as the MCU) film in quite some time. After treading on the edges of major plotlines with shows and films like She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and The Eternals, MCU seems ready to dive deep into the real plot of Marvel's fifth phase with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) now spearheading the villain duties.

A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has recently been released and is rapidly drawing fan theories and analysis across the internet. There is a lot that is left unexplained in the trailer, especially for viewers with little knowledge of the comics. Even for those with a deep understanding of how things play out in the comics, many elements seem difficult to explain.

Going by whatever is perfectly evident in the trailer, here are five takeaways from the latest glimpse at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer takeaways- What awaits Scott Lang and his family

1) A happy family disrupted

Following the travesty in the previous two Avengers films, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), along with the Pyms (Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) finally seem to have a normal life going for them, that includes being a part of gala events as well as spending time with each other.

However, a device built by the budding genius Cassie seems to malfunction and drag the entire family into the quantum realm, or a universe under the one we know and live in.

2) The Quantum realm is full of mystic beings

Though the realm resembles a generic Marvel setting with colorful lightning, floating rocks, and stormy skies, there are many unknown beings that greet the family upon their arrival in the realm. Most of these figures are completely unknown and may or may not be of importance.

The trailer also shows an advanced civilization headed by Kang that resides in the quantum realm.

3) The effects of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki are deeply interlinked in this film

Ant-Man News 🐜 @AntManNews “And if you think I’m evil, just wait until you meet my variants” - He Who Remains (Loki) “And if you think I’m evil, just wait until you meet my variants” - He Who Remains (Loki) https://t.co/nKN1XAmsCi

One cannot think of Kang without thinking of Loki, the series that introduced Majors as a variant of Kang the Conqueror, aka "The one who remains." After Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills the variant, all the Kangs are returned to the timeline, including the one in the quantum realm.

Also, in a short but significant scene, Scott is mistaken for Spider-man (Tom Holland), indicating that the world has indeed forgotten Peter Parker's existence after the events of the latest Spider-Man film.

4) Janet being afraid is not a good sign

While it's highly likely that Kang is the villain in the new film, it is unlikely that Janet is afraid of Kang in the trailer. Considering the timeline, there should be no Kang when Janet is in the realm (or is Kang supposed to be there? time travel is mighty complicated).

If she is indeed not thinking of Kang, there could be another big bad villain in the film. Another villain would make more sense as it would be improbable for Scott to fight off Kang alone.

5) The end of Ant-Man?

Cassie is seen in a completely new light in the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Not only has she grown up but is also seen wearing a suit like her father. Giving her the mantle of a new superhero could indicate that Scott would not make it out of this film alive.

These mysteries would haunt the fans till Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17, 2023.

