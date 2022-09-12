"Show us Ant-Man trailer": Twitter users react as Marvel drops Werewolf by Night first teaser and confirms air date

Twitter has mixed reactions to Marvel revealing the teaser and release date of Werewolf by Night. But the most noticeable reaction is them asking for the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Werewolf by Night is a Halloween television special from Disney and Marvel that will drop on the streamer Disney+ on October 7, 2022. It is directed by Michael Giacchino and features actors Gael Garcia Bernal as the Werewolf, Laura Donnelly as the monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, and others.

The teaser and the release date of the upcoming special presentation were released during the fan event D23 Expo.

However, some fans' reactions were unexpected as they sought out the trailer for the highly anticipated film releasing in 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Twitterati's mixed reactions to the Werewolf by Night teaser release

The Disney fan event witnessed the unveiling of multiple shows and films, their release dates and more. Among other things, exclusive footage from The Marvels, coming to cinemas on July 28, 2023, was released. Marvel also announced that the upcoming Fantastic Four film will be directed by Matt Shakman and will hit screens on November 8, 2024.

Marvel fans took to Twitter to express the multitude of emotions they experienced with the release of exclusive looks and information on upcoming projects. However, not all were impressed by the release of Werewolf by Night teaser.

Another user called the upcoming special a sequel to Twilight, and wrote:

The Werewolf by Night trailer followed a black-and-white format that brought back memories of the horror films from the 1970s and 1980s, Twitter users noted, and added that the gore portrayed in the clip would be a first for Disney-owned Marvel. Some users were ecstatic and shared their nostalgia on social media.

This Golden Age horror look is the most unique style I've seen yet in the MCU. Pure Hammer Films.



I this look. @MarvelStudios Honestly the most exciting trailer I've ever seen for the MCU.This Golden Age horror look is the most unique style I've seen yet in the MCU. Pure Hammer Films.this look. @MarvelStudios Honestly the most exciting trailer I've ever seen for the MCU.This Golden Age horror look is the most unique style I've seen yet in the MCU. Pure Hammer Films. I ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ this look.

Agatha harkness @it_was_agatha_1 @MarvelStudios I'm really excited for this, I live 50s,60s,70s horror movies and this is exactly what I love about them. I really hope we do get the other movies and shows revealed too like wonder man and the scarlet witch movie @MarvelStudios I'm really excited for this, I live 50s,60s,70s horror movies and this is exactly what I love about them. I really hope we do get the other movies and shows revealed too like wonder man and the scarlet witch movie

prizesuet @gladosasec @MarvelStudios Ok, I borderline think this might be one of the coolest things I’ve seen come out of marvel in the past 2 years @MarvelStudios Ok, I borderline think this might be one of the coolest things I’ve seen come out of marvel in the past 2 years

SteveMND @SteveMND @MarvelStudios Not sure I'm liking the approach they're taking with the show itself, but I did get a delicious pang of nostalgia with their intro reminiscent of the late 1970's NBC Special Presentation intros. youtu.be/7P9xR4d7Xgo @MarvelStudios Not sure I'm liking the approach they're taking with the show itself, but I did get a delicious pang of nostalgia with their intro reminiscent of the late 1970's NBC Special Presentation intros. youtu.be/7P9xR4d7Xgo

However, not everyone was happy with the seemingly new developments in the Marvel universe, and termed the black-and-white format the studios' "cheap-looking parody comedy." Other users expressed disappointment in terms of the presumed shorter duration of the special.

More appropriate for Halloween and something the MCU lacks.



It'd have made it something actually worth watching. This is lame, and so much comedy is getting sickening. @MarvelStudios Why did you have to make of this a silly cheap-looking parody comedy? Why not an actual horror short film?More appropriate for Halloween and something the MCU lacks.It'd have made it something actually worth watching. This is lame, and so much comedy is getting sickening. @MarvelStudios Why did you have to make of this a silly cheap-looking parody comedy? Why not an actual horror short film?More appropriate for Halloween and something the MCU lacks.It'd have made it something actually worth watching. This is lame, and so much comedy is getting sickening.

SteveMND @SteveMND @MarvelStudios Am I the only one that really isn't impressed with this approach? It feels like they were trying to make a classic old black-and-white film AND at the same time trying to make a classic grindhouse horror movie, which… are not really the "peanut-butter-in-my-chocolate" of cinema. @MarvelStudios Am I the only one that really isn't impressed with this approach? It feels like they were trying to make a classic old black-and-white film AND at the same time trying to make a classic grindhouse horror movie, which… are not really the "peanut-butter-in-my-chocolate" of cinema.

vic.vic.vic @vicvicv45496975 @MarvelStudios Oh god is this a full on movie? Or just a short? I’d watch this if it weren’t an hour long, this humor and this plot… just doesn’t seem like something that could remain interesting for its runtime, and knowing marvel the won’t be doing any twists that could make this worth watch @MarvelStudios Oh god is this a full on movie? Or just a short? I’d watch this if it weren’t an hour long, this humor and this plot… just doesn’t seem like something that could remain interesting for its runtime, and knowing marvel the won’t be doing any twists that could make this worth watch

Aiden Pearce @aidendpearce @MarvelStudios Really wish this was going to be longer or a series. Been more hyped for this than any of the other upcoming series honestly @MarvelStudios Really wish this was going to be longer or a series. Been more hyped for this than any of the other upcoming series honestly

Wolfyplays/Lycanroc🐺🐾❤️ @wolfyplays88590 @MarvelStudios I’m sorry but you disappointed me …… I expected color and better werewolf But I guess not ….. we get OLD STYLE horrible cgi and Black and White @MarvelStudios I’m sorry but you disappointed me …… I expected color and better werewolf But I guess not ….. we get OLD STYLE horrible cgi and Black and White

Even amid such aspersions regarding the special, some other fans and users looked on the brighter side and spotted the Man-Thing from the Marvel comic books, the Time Variance Authority, and drew a potential Moon Knight crossover reference.

I’M EXCITED FOR THIS. Can’t wait for the Moon Knight crossover too. @MarvelStudios This actually has blood and gore, someones arm got chopped off.I’M EXCITED FOR THIS. Can’t wait for the Moon Knight crossover too. @MarvelStudios This actually has blood and gore, someones arm got chopped off.I’M EXCITED FOR THIS. Can’t wait for the Moon Knight crossover too.

More information about Werewolf by Night

The film is directed by Michael Giacchino as a television special for the occasion of Halloween. The synopsis reads:

A secret group of monster hunters gather at Bloodstone Castle following the death of their leader and engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

It is based on Marvel comics of the same name, written by Roy Thomas, Jeanie Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Mike Ploog.

Jaycob Maya, Eugenie Bondurant and Kirk Thatcher will also feature in the upcoming special.

Werewolf by Night will stream on Disney+ on October 7, 2022.

