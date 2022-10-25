''An amazing casting choice'': Twitter goes wild as Jonathan Majors' Kang steals the show in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer

The trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is out, and fans cannot stop talking about it. One of the biggest talking points is the character of Kang, played by actor Jonathan Majors. Netizens seemed highly impressed with his casting. One fan mentioned that Majors is ''an amazing casting choice.''

The trailer is close to 2:30 minutes long and briefly depicts several crucial events from the film, along with some surprise appearances.

Netizens rave about Jonathan Majors' Kang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Many fans raved about Jonathan Majors' appearance in the trailer. Fans were stoked to see his character Kang, the Conqueror.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jonathan Majors dominates the trailer with his raw charisma and screen presence. He has played another version of the same character in the TV series, Loki, named He Who Remains.

Kang the Conqueror is a brilliant and charismatic villain known for his intelligence, knowledge, and ability to use technology from different eras. With so much hype around Kang the Conqueror, it'll be interesting to see how his character's arc pans out in the movie.

Besides MCU, Jonathan Majors has appeared in several memorable roles in numerous popular films and shows, including HBO's Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Devotion, and many more.

More details about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania cast

One of the most anticipated movies in recent times, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania focuses on the two fascinating titular characters who continue their thrilling adventures. The trailer offers a peek into the film's vibrant tone and the stunning visuals that further elevate the experience.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a thrilling cinematic experience. It is the first film that'll be part of MCU's Phase Five and is a sequel to 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The movie stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the lead roles as Ant-Man and Wasp, respectively. Rudd has previously played a role in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. He's received critical acclaim for his performance in the role. Evangeline Lilly has also portrayed the character of Wasp in movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

Starring alongside Rudd and Lilly in crucial supporting roles are Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, among many others.

It also stars Bill Murray in an intriguing role. He's reportedly playing a villain, but details about his role haven't been confirmed. The film is helmed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness. Reed is best known for movies like Down With Love, Yes Man, and The Break-Up.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be in theaters on February 17, 2023.

