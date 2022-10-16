“The trash goes in the trash can”: Bill Murray allegations and list of accusers explored as Ghostbusters star comes under fire 

Actor Bill Murray came under fire once again amid new allegations of workplace misconduct. Several celebrities like Geena Davis, Seth Green, and Rob Schneider recently came out to speak against the Ghostbusters star.

During an appearance on the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show, Green revealed he had an altercation with Murray when the former was just nine years old. Speaking about an incident on the set of a Christmas holiday-themed SNL episode hosted by Murray, Green recalled:

“[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat. And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’”

Although Green’s mother insisted that her son moves from Murray’s chair, the former refused to give in. Green claimed that Murray held him “upside down” and dropped him inside a trash can shortly after the verbal altercation:

“He picked me up by my ankles. Held me upside down… He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’”

Seth Green added:

“And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his b*lls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

The latest accusation comes after production for Bill Murray’s upcoming film Being Mortal was reportedly halted following a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against the actor.

A look into the allegations against Bill Murray

In the wake of Seth Green’s latest inappropriate behavior accusations against Bill Murray, similar allegations by other celebrities also came to light. Actress Geena Davis opened up about her experience working with Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change in her memoir Dying of Politeness.

According to The Times, Davis claimed that Murray yelled at her for being late while the former was waiting for her wardrobe change:

“That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn't have got the part.”

She further added:

“I could have avoided that treatment if I'd known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn't.”

In her memoir, Davis also alleged that Murray insisted on her using a “massage device” against her wishes:

“I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent. I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop.”

Davis said she regrets blaming her younger self for an incident that was instigated by Murray:

“There's no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn't my fault.”

Similarly, actor Rob Schneider claimed that Bill Murray “absolutely hated” the cast of Saturday Night Live when he served as the host of the NBC show. Schneider spoke out against Murray during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts and said:

“I won’t say who the filmmaker was, but ‘Bill Murray is gonna come, he’s gonna change the dialogue. He’s gonna change things, and it’s gonna be great, but you don’t know who you’re gonna get. Which Bill Murray you’re gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you’re gonna get the tough Bill Murray?’”

He also mentioned that while Murray was nice to fans, he was not nice to his fellow cast members:

“He’s super nice to fans. He wasn’t very nice to us... He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething.”

Schneider also alleged that Bill Murray particularly disliked the late Chris Farley:

“He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him. I don’t know exactly, but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control.”

However, the comedian also clarified that the possible reason of Murray’s hatred for Farley was his own interpretation:

“That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 percent.”

Schneider also claimed that Murray hated Adam Sandler:

“He just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like… as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up.”

In addition to Schneider’s claims, SNL producer Lorne Michaels recently opened up about a fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase during the season of the show. Michaels told Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall podcast:

“They got into a fight. And John [Belushi] provoked it a little bit. It was probably my mistake because I was bringing Chevy back to host but it was just a season and a half after he left, but it just made sense. They got into a skirmish in front of the page desk, and then Chevy had to go out and do the monologue.”

A few years ago, actress Anjelica Huston told Vulture that Bill Murray mistreated her while they filmed Life Aquatic:

“He was a sh*t to me on Life Aquatic. The first week I was there, we were all in this little hotel, and he invited the entire cast to go and have dinner, except me.”

She added:

“Everyone came down for dinner, a little dog-faced about my not being invited, and they were all like, “Oh, you know, we don’t really want to go.” That was worse than anything.”

However, Huston also acknowledged Murray appearing at her husband’s funeral later in life despite their past equation.

Bill Murray also made headlines for his infamous on-set altercation with Charlie's Angels co-star Lucy Liu in 2000. During an appearance on the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast last year, Liu revealed that Murray insulted her while working on a scene that had to be reworked:

“As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on. I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?”

Liu alleged that some of Murray’s language was “inexcusable and unacceptable” and said that she does not regret standing up for herself at the time.

Twitter reacts to new allegations against Bill Murray

Despite being one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, Bill Murray has been consistently involved in controversies surrounding inappropriate behavior on-set.

Misconduct allegations against Murray first came to light when actresses like Lucy Liu and Anjelica Huston spoke out against the actor. More recently, several other celebrities have also opened up about similar accusations.

In the wake of the new allegations, several social media users took to Twitter to call out Murray for his behavior:

While Murray has not responded to the new accusations, he addressed the misconduct allegations brought against him by the production team of Being Mortal in April. The actor told CNBC:

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other.”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen whether Bill Murray will address the new allegations against him in the coming days.

