SEVENTEEN's agency posts Fan Etiquette Notice after cases of sasaengs, inappropriate behavior rise

SEVENTEEN has been the target of repeated troublesome activities by sasaengs, aka toxic and obsessive fans. The incidents seem to have increased as Pledis Entertainment released a lengthy Fan Etiquette Notice on October 7.

It is a guide listing almost all the activities that could get fans into legal trouble and/or banned from various group memberships and events. The notice clearly states multiple issues and requests fans not to engage in such activities.

It takes into consideration nearly everything one can think of: forcing physical contact with idols, incessant stalking to any place they visit (hotels, dorms, agency, friend’s place, etc), finding out flight and hotel information and boarding the plane with them, among many other things.

A few things that Pledis Entertainment noted were:

Please do not visit unofficial engagement venues or private spaces.

Do not visit airports or board the same flight as the artists during any part of their domestic or international activities including tours and personal traveling by using information acquired improperly.

Do not carry out or repeatedly attempt to contact, visit, follow, talk to or make physical contact with the artists.

Do not attempt the above actions towards the family members, friends and acquaintances of the artists.

Please do not sell or purchase the artists’ personal information.

Do not transact or attempt to transact flight information such as flight number or seat number when the artist is leaving or entering a country.

Please do not take photographs or record video or audio except where permitted.

The penalties for violations of the same are:

SEVENTEEN gets mobbed at the airport, Hoshi calls out sasaeng on livestream: Recent events that prompted resharing of Fan Etiquette Notice

#DontDisturbSeventeen STOP your SASAENG BEHAVIOR and let seventeen roam around and rest peacefully. again, RESPECT their privacy and personal space. a real carat will do that 🙂 STOP your SASAENG BEHAVIOR and let seventeen roam around and rest peacefully. again, RESPECT their privacy and personal space. a real carat will do that 🙂#DontDisturbSeventeen

CARATs’ request to Pledis Entertainment to take action against SEVENTEEN's obsessive fans seems to have been acted upon. As the agency posted a Fan Etiquette Notice on October 7, 2022 on their Twitter, fans spread the notice and asked others to be respectful towards the members. The big step arrived after a handful of negative incidents wreaked havoc in the fandom.

There have been several instances of SEVENTEEN members getting pushed, shoved, filmed, and mobbed at the airport. One such incident took place on September 8 when the K-pop idols returned to Seoul.

Chi. @ddaducheol why do they always mob seventeen at the airport, pls carats give them their personal space! why do they always mob seventeen at the airport, pls carats give them their personal space! https://t.co/cXg5HOV5r3

Days later, on September 26, Hoshi's phone continued ringing at constant intervals while he was on a livestream. He responded to the sasaeng in his usual savage way by saying that he was never going to pick up the phone, so they should stop trying to call him and try calling the other members.

A few days ago, on October 3, the HOT singers’ arrival in their home country at Incheon airport also drew wrath from international fans as the idols were stuck in the mob crowd. The idols looked visibly upset and exhausted as they waited to get into their cars amidst constant camera flashes.

At the time of writing, the CARAT fandom trended #DontDisturbSeventeen on Twitter after some fans leaked their hotel information. The WORLD singers are currently in Manila for their Be the Sun World Tour concerts on October 8 and 9.

The fandom requested other fans to delete the pictures and did their best to wipe the details off the social media platforms.

Read: [NOTICE] 세븐틴 팬 에티켓 안내Read: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss57pc [NOTICE] 세븐틴 팬 에티켓 안내Read: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss57pc THEY DIDN'T POST THIS FAN ETIQUETTE RULES FOR NO REASON ! SO PLEASE COMPREHEND EVERY LITTLE DETAILS OF INPUT IN THIS NOTICE ! twitter.com/pledis_17/stat… THEY DIDN'T POST THIS FAN ETIQUETTE RULES FOR NO REASON ! SO PLEASE COMPREHEND EVERY LITTLE DETAILS OF INPUT IN THIS NOTICE ! twitter.com/pledis_17/stat…

Please be mature and give them privacy.



A gentle reminder:



Dino: “I think the Manila Carats are the real Carats” 🤍



#DontDisturbSeventeen Seventeen's not posting pictures anymore means they don't want anyone shouting or stalking them!Please be mature and give them privacy.A gentle reminder:Dino: “I think the Manila Carats are the real Carats” 🤍 Seventeen's not posting pictures anymore means they don't want anyone shouting or stalking them! Please be mature and give them privacy. A gentle reminder: Dino: “I think the Manila Carats are the real Carats” 🤍#DontDisturbSeventeen

yana ⑰ BeTS in MNL ready ! @wonushotleft don't call yourselves carats when you don't even know how to act like one. please, this fandom is known to be peaceful and respectful! don't prove others wrong, leave sebongs alone and let them enjoy their stay here! :(( #DontDisturbSeventeen don't call yourselves carats when you don't even know how to act like one. please, this fandom is known to be peaceful and respectful! don't prove others wrong, leave sebongs alone and let them enjoy their stay here! :(( #DontDisturbSeventeen

dea @naegerowaahahah regardless if the stories are true or not, let this be a reminder that it is basic human decency to respect someone's privacy. do not share their locations, do not follow them around, do not mob them. this goes for both carats and non-carats. #DontDisturbSeventeen regardless if the stories are true or not, let this be a reminder that it is basic human decency to respect someone's privacy. do not share their locations, do not follow them around, do not mob them. this goes for both carats and non-carats. #DontDisturbSeventeen

In the Fan Etiquette Notice, Pledis Entertainment also requested fans not to block the group’s way to the vehicle, engage in a chase, or stalk the singers’ vehicles. CARATs praised the notice. They hoped that the agency would act upon any inappropriate behavior towards SEVENTEEN strictly and quickly henceforth.

